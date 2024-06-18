What is the Celtics parade route? Details about Friday's championship celebration.

BOSTON – Fans are expected to pack the streets of Boston on Friday as the Celtics are honored with a duck boat parade after winning the 18th championship in franchise history. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed details of the parade route on Tuesday.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88 at TD Garden on Monday, setting off celebrations throughout the city.

"During the parade, Celtics players will celebrate on Boston's famous duck boats, as is tradition for championship winning teams," Wu said on Tuesday.

What is the Celtics parade route?

Wu said the parade will begin Friday at 11 a.m.

Duck boats will take off from in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street.

After making the turn onto Causeway, the parade will continue past City Hall Plaza.

The duck boats will also pass Boston Common on Tremont Street.

Finally, the parade will conclude on Boylston Street near the Hynes Convention Center.

City of champions

Wu and other city officials are expected to release more information during a press conference Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., including the potential impact of heat on the crowds.

The City of Boston is no stranger to hosting duck boat parades. Millions of fans have lined the streets in the city over the last decade-plus.

The Celtics last won a title in 2008, the Bruins held a Stanley Cup parade in 2011, and the Red Sox were celebrated with festivities in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. The Patriots have kept Boston officials busiest, with six Super Bowl parades since 2000.