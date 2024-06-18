Celtics championship duck boat parade to be held this week in Boston

BOSTON – The duck boats are on stand by as the City of Boston is ready to celebrate the 18th championship in Celtics history with a rolling rally in the coming days. The details, however, are still in the works.

When will the Celtics parade be?

City of Boston officials are planning to meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to finalize parade plans.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca told WBZ-TV during the celebration Monday night that details are still being worked out.

"I've heard Friday. But the mayor has to decide that, that's not for me to decide. We'll show up whenever the mayor says it'll be," Pagliuca said.

Boston Duck Tours posted "Cue the ducks" on social media overnight, with the caption "Who's ready for a parade?"

Boston heat wave impacting parade plans

City officials have an extra challenge planning the latest championship parade in Boston. The Celtics clinched the title as a likely heat wave was set to arrive with potentially record-breaking temperatures in Boston.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its heat risk outlook, with parts of New England categorized in the "extreme" risk area. WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen called this "highly rare" for the region.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Boston.

The Celtics' road to NBA title

The Celtics earned the duck boat parade thanks to a dominant performance throughout the postseason that continued in the NBA Finals.

Boston stormed out to a 3-0 series lead. Dallas earned a dominant Game 4 victory to send the series back to Boston. But Monday night at TD Garden, the Celtics ended things and broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most team NBA titles in history.

Jaylen Brown was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Value Player award after the game.