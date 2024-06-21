Steve Burton, David Wade complete passes to Celtics players during victory parade

BOSTON -- WBZ-TV's Steve Burton throwing passes to players during championship parades is becoming a bit of a tradition in Boston. Burton and the Celtics continued the ritual during Friday's rolling rally to celebrate the C's 2024 NBA title.

Burton and anchor David Wade were camped out in Copley Square for Friday's festivities, and took full advantage of their spot to connect with a few Celtics stars. Veteran Al Horford, enjoying his first-ever NBA victory parade, lofted a ball to Burton as his duck boat rolled by the WBZ Sports director.

After Burton played give-and-go with someone on the next duck boat, it was Wade's turn to join in on the fun. He threw a pass to Kristaps Porzingis, who casually hauled it in with one hand before returning the ball to the Wade-Burton duo. It not only got Burton and Wade fired up, but also the sea of Celtics fans who had an incredible view of the exchanges.

Unfortunately, the two couldn't get the attention of NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown as his duck boat rolled by. They were able to connect with co-owner Steve Pagliuca at the back of that duck boat, but his return sky-hook ended up in the crowd.

We guess Boston will have to go out and win another title next season to give Burton and Wade another chance to connect with more Celtics players along the route.

"We are two children," Wade joked later in the broadcast. "And I wouldn't have it any other way."

The tradition of playing catch during a parade started seven years ago, when Burton -- a former college quarterback at Northwestern -- threw an absolute dime to Tom Brady during a Patriots Super Bowl celebration.

Whether it's a football or a basketball, Burton's still got his arm.