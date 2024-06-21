Watch Live: Boston Celtics 2024 championship duck boat parade

BOSTON – The Celtics are NBA champions, and on Friday they're being celebrated throughout the streets of Boston with a duck boat parade.

A celebration that is not open to fans will take place inside TD Garden at 10 a.m.

The parade is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. Once the duck boats turn onto Causeway Street, the Celtics will continue past City Hall Plaza while also rolling by Boston Common on Tremont Street.

Players, coaches and other guests on the duck boats will make their way to the conclusion of the parade route on Boylston Street near Hynes Convention Center.

A complete list of street closures for the parade are available by clicking here. Parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the day.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be among those cheering on the Celtics.

"It's awesome for the city, awesome for the state, and as a couple former basketball players who grew up watching the Celtics in the 80s, we're pumped," Healey said. "It'll be a great celebration, not just for the city and Massachusetts, but really for the whole region. Kudos to the Celtics team, because they are a team on and off the court. I can see just in the last 18 months since we've been on this job how committed they are to doing things in our community and being just great role models.