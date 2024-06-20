Celtics fans brave the heat to meet Al Horford as Boston prepares for parade

Boston puts final touches on parade route as Al Horford greets crowd of fans at Raising Cane's

BOSTON - As Boston puts the finishing touches on the Celtics' parade route, it was a fan frenzy along Boylston Street as Al Horford stopped traffic while greeting a mob of fans outside of Raising Cane's.

"This is the kind of stuff you dream about"

"The energy is unbelievable. I'm just grateful. This is the kind of stuff you dream about, being in this position right now, I feel pretty grateful," Horford told WBZ-TV.

The line stretched down Boston's Back Bay neighborhood as temperatures climbed to the mid-90s. Some waited hours in the sun for the chance to meet Horford.

"I would've waited all night for this," Celtics fan Brianna DeNucci said. "We've been waiting 16 years for another championship."

The exhaustion and unwavering loyalty wasn't lost on Horford, who was decked out in Raising Cane's gear and even ringing up customers.

"I'm just very proud to bring a championship to Boston," he said. "It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of tough losses…to get to this point."

Horford added that he's excited for Friday's championship parade through the streets of Boston.

Businesses along parade route prepare for crowds

Businesses near TD Garden are ready for the influx of patrons.

"They're talking about at least a million people coming into the city so you can see the preparation's happening on the streets right now," said Dwight Hoover of Banners Kitchen and Tap.

Barricades are going up around the city and there will no doubt be heightened security as the duck boats roll out on Causeway Street.

Hoover's just glad the parade is kicking off in the morning and not in the evening when the party could get rowdy.

"I think it's going to be celebratory which is great, it's going to be during the day, lot more families, lot more kids."

Finally, a championship celebration in Boston. One fan is bringing the hype and excitement.

"CUE THE DUCK BOATS," Alex Occhipinski shouted. "LET'S GOOOOO!"