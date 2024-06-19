Excitement builds in Boston ahead of Celtics championship parade

BOSTON - Duck boat pilot Julia Larson says the suspense is difficult. She's waiting to find out if she's one of the lucky drivers who will ride the world champion Celtics through the streets of Boston in Friday's rolling rally. "I hope so I have the Celtics bling. They keep it a secret until they tell us the night before," Larson tells WBZ-TV. It would be a dream since she hasn't done it before.

The excitement is building around the city with banners everywhere lining the parade route, at the State House, and a brand-new world championship banner hanging outside TD Garden where eager fans were grabbing their gear at the pro shop for the big day.

Boston Duck Tours boat pilot Julia Larson. CBS Boston

Fan Alex Hamel who now lives in Miami says he booked his ticket to Boston back in January. "I paid for flight protection just in case, but I was confident this was the best team all year long," said Hamel originally from Shrewsbury.

Ross Alexander did the same from Glasgow, Scotland. "We didn't know, but we booked when they were up one-zero. We had to tickets to the watch party and we just knew," Alexander said.

Not since 2008 have the Celtics taken to the streets in a championship duck parade.

Businesses prepare for "onslaught" of people

There are "no parking" signs already up along Boylston Street where the parade will end instead of start this time, which is a boon for businesses. "We staff up like the marathon, double everything, more ice, glassware and staff ready for the onslaught of people to come in," said Bruno Marini with the Tavistock Restaurant Collection which owns Abe & Louie's and Atlantic Fish Company on Boylston Street.

Celtics fan Matthew Julien was 10 years old in 2008 and it's been a long wait for another championship. "I've actually been heartbroken, so this is a special time for me," Julien said.

Julia Larson just hopes she gets a bird's eye view and the props that go with it. "I've been here seven years and that's always the question they ask, have you driven the parade yet," she said.