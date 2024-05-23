Marilyn Mosby to be sentenced on perjury, mortgage fraud charges. How did we get here?

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will be sentenced on Thursday for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions.

In two separate trials, she was found guilty of lying about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Prosecutors asked to seize Mosby's Florida condo, which they said was purchased using a fraudulent mortgage loan.

Mosby's attorneys say she shouldn't serve any time in prison.

She faces up to 40 years in prison but she's unlikely to serve the maximum.

Timeline of events from Day 1

Jan. 13, 2022 -- Mosby was charged in a federal indictment that accused her of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications.

She was charged with two counts each of perjury and false statement on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.

July 23, 2022 -- Mosby conceded the Baltimore City State's Attorney election to Ivan Bates.

Sept. 14, 2022 -- Mosby's federal fraud and perjury trial was pushed back tentatively to March 27, 2023. Judge Lydia K. Griggsby said she ordered the postponement "with regret" after a dispute over expert witness testimony.

Nov. 18, 2022 -- Mosby asked a federal judge to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore and to Greenbelt, where jury members would be less likely to be familiar with her case.

Jan. 17, 2023 -- A judge ruled in a hearing that the perjury and mortgage fraud trial for Mosby will remain in Baltimore despite attempts to move it. Judge Lydia K. Griggsby denied the change of venue motion without prejudice, meaning Mosby's attorneys could try again, arguing she can't get a fair trial, after jury selection.

Jan. 19, 2023 -- All six defense attorneys for Mosby asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.

Jan. 21, 2023 -- Federal prosecutors filed a motion opposing Mosby's defense team's request to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, according to court documents.

Jan. 27, 2023 -- A federal judge allowed all six Mosby's defense attorneys to withdraw from her criminal case.

Feb. 28, 2023 -- Mosby's trial has been pushed back to November.

July 21, 2023 -- Mosby filed for divorce from her husband, then-Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. They shared 17 years of marriage together.

The Mosbys issued a joint statement about the divorce proceedings.

"After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage," the statement said. "We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward. Our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering."

Sept. 8, 2023 -- Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, citing concerns about jury bias, granted the defense motion to move Mosby's trial out of Baltimore and another motion to separate her case into two trials: One for perjury and the other for mortgage fraud.

The perjury trial is set to go first, as the defense requested, on November 2.

Both trials will be held in Greenbelt and decided by a jury in Maryland's Washington, D.C. suburbs.

Oct. 31, 2023 -- Jury selection is underway in Mosby's federal perjury trial.

Nov. 6, 2023 -- Opening statements begin in Mosby's perjury trial. Mosby's public defender told the jury she was innocent as the government slammed the former Baltimore City state's attorney for lying.

Nov. 9, 2023 -- Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury—after one day of deliberations.

Nov. 14, 2023 -- A judge ruled that Mosby won't be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.

Nov. 15, 2023 -- Mosby's second federal trial for mortgage fraud was ordered to start in January in a Greenbelt, Maryland, courtroom, the judge ruled.

Jan. 17, 2024 -- Jury selection started as Mosby faced two counts of mortgage fraud.

Jan. 25, 2024 -- Nick Mosby took the witness stand in his ex-wife's mortgage fraud trial. Nick Mosby appeared to weep on the stand as the defense asked him to talk about the early days of their relationship.

Jan. 31, 2024 -- Mosby took the witness stand in her own defense at her federal mortgage fraud trial.

Feb. 6, 2024 --Mosby was found guilty of one of her two mortgage fraud charges. The jury decided on the split verdict after deliberating for about eight hours.

A federal jury convicted Mosby on the federal charge of making a false mortgage application when she was Baltimore City State's Attorney, relating to the purchase of a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Feb. 7, 2024 -- Mosby will be sentenced and has an asset forfeiture hearing on May 23, according to new court records.

Feb. 16, 2024 -- A judge upheld Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction and ordered her to surrender her passport.

May 1, 2024 -- Mosby said on MSNBC that she's done nothing wrong and that she was targeted as she awaits sentencing on her mortgage fraud conviction.

Mosby spoke with Joy Reid, on her show ReidOut, on Wednesday in her first public interview since she was found guilty by a jury in a Greenbelt, Maryland, federal courtroom.

May 9, 2024 -- Mosby's attorneys challenged the sentencing guidelines with an objection filed in federal court. They argue that Mosby shouldn't serve any prison time.

Prosecutors want Mosby to serve 20 months in prison.

May 17, 2024 -- Mosby launched a public campaign asking for a presidential pardon and claimed she was unjustly convicted in her two trials. She has been supported by the NAACP Randallstown and by Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.