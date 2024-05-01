Marilyn Mosby awaits mortgage fraud sentencing, tells MSNBC she did 'nothing wrong' and was 'targeted'

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said on MSNBC that she's done nothing wrong and that she was targeted as she awaits sentencing on her mortgage fraud conviction.

Mosby spoke with Joy Reid, on her show ReidOut, on Wednesday in her first public interview since she was found guilty by a jury in a Greenbelt, Maryland, federal courtroom.

Just weeks away from sentencing, Marilyn Mosby tells MSNBC, “I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing illegal, nothing criminal.” She says President Biden should pardon her. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ffKG8JMAbl — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 1, 2024

Mosby faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, but it's unlikely she will receive the full time.

Her sentencing hearing will be on Thursday, May 23.

"It's still an incredibly sobering moment," Mosby said. "I've done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing illegal, nothing criminal."

Marilyn Mosby says “I’ve lost everything.” She tells MSNBC she was targeted and opponents tried everything to “break” her. @wjz pic.twitter.com/kIusoUrkSv — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 2, 2024

A federal jury convicted Mosby in February on the federal charge of making a false mortgage application when she was Baltimore City State's Attorney, relating to the purchase of a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

According to the evidence presented at trial, in February 2021, Mosby made a false statement in an application for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

She told the jury she bought vacation homes in Florida for financial independence: She had never owned any property before—and with her marriage on the rocks—she thought it was a good idea.

But prosecutors said she lied on mortgage documents to get lower interest rates—not telling her lenders she had a tax lien and promising she would not rent out a home near Disney World—when she'd already signed a contract to do just that.

Mosby was convicted by a jury in November for lying to get a COVID hardship withdrawal from her retirement account to purchase the vacation homes.

But Mosby defends her stance, saying that no public money was used.

"Absolutely not," Mosby said. "This is not PPE loans, this is not COVID relief funding. This is the money I was putting away every two weeks in a retirement savings account."

Mosby told Joy Reid that she was "targeted" as she was preparing to run for re-election. She lost to Ivan Bates in the 2023 Democratic primary.

"They have targeted me," Mosby said. "This is a four-year-long investigation where they combed every aspect of my life, unannounced, going into people's homes, knocking on my neighbor's doors, intimidating folks, issuing subpoenas to the Black churches five months before my re-election, not only to get me out of office, but they've done this to demonize me and to vilify me and to break me psychologically, professionally, break me spiritually, break me financially."