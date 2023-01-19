Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.
This update just days after a federal judge ruled the trial will not be moved out of the city.
This story is still developing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.
