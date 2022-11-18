Mosby asks for federal trial to be moved to Greenbelt, arguing publicity would taint Baltimore jury

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked a federal judge this week to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore and to Greenbelt, where jury members would be less likely to be familiar with her case.

Mosby's defense made the request to transfer venues last month, but a Monday filing specified where she would prefer her trial to be held, and why she wants to move it.

Her argument centers around the pretrial publicity of her case in Baltimore City, where the high-profile case has made dozens of headlines.

Greenbelt, the filing said, is a location where "far fewer people have heard of or formed an opinion about this case" and "far more likely to provide a fair and unbiased jury pool for the trial in this matter."

Mosby also noted Greenbelt is still geographically close to Baltimore and would remain convenient.

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby set a date to hear arguments on the request for the afternoon of Dec. 15.

Mosby is accused of committing perjury to illegally obtain a withdrawal from her retirement account. The government argues she lied on forms saying she had adversely been impacted by COVID-19 allowing her to take out money without penalty while she continued to work and earn a salary of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Mosby allegedly used the money she withdrew from her retirement fund to buy two vacation homes in Florida. Prosecutors allege she also lied on mortgage applications.

Her trial, which had been postponed until March 27, 2023, is expected to last three weeks.

Mosby is expected to leave office in January after she was defeated in July's primary by Ivan Bates.