Jury selection in former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's perjury trial set to start Tuesday

BALTIMORE - The first of two federal trials for former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby gets underway Tuesday morning in Greenbelt.

Following months of many motions and delays, jury selection in Mosby's perjury trial starts at 9:30 a.m.

Opening arguments could begin as soon as Wednesday.

Mosby stayed silent at federal court on Monday at her pre-trial conference.

She was granted last month a change of venue from Baltimore to Greenbelt.

She will be tried separately, starting with the two counts of perjury. Then, she will be tried on two counts of mortgage fraud.

Mosby was originally charged in January 2022.

In the 21 months since, she lost her re-election bid as Baltimore's State's Attorney, had multiple delays in her trial, changed attorneys and filed for divorce from her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

Her defense attorneys say Nick Mosby may testify in the mortgage fraud trial.

Mosby faces perjury charges on allegations that she lied to get a COVID hardship withdrawal from her retirement account to buy vacation homes and lied on mortgage applications to get lower interest rates.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the four charges.

Nineteen witnesses are expected to be called at the perjury trial which prosecutors said would take about three days to argue.

The two sides agreed on 59 jury questions.

There will be a live video feed to an overflow courtroom both at the federal court in Greenbelt and Baltimore.

WJZ will bring you coverage on the trial throughout the week.