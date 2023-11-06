Marilyn Mosby's lawyer tells jury "she's innocent" as prosecutors allege Mosby lied for covid relief

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby's public defender told the jury she was innocent as the government slammed the former Baltimore City state's attorney for lying. Both sides laid out their cases during opening statements in Mosby's high-stakes perjury trial.

The case hinges on whether Mosby knowingly lied to withdraw retirement money under the CARES Act, a government law designed to help those devastated by Covid-19.

In his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney argued, "This case is about a lawyer and public servant who placed her own selfish interests in front of the truth."

Prosecutors said Mosby lied twice to withdraw thousands of dollars to buy two vacation homes in Florida.

"The defendant saw an opportunity. She wanted to purchase real estate…to take advantage of the market. Marilyn Mosby had a problem: She didn't have the money for a down payment," Delaney said.

"…We will argue that the defendant did not qualify to withdraw those funds, and there are facts to substantiate she knew it," Delaney told jurors.

But Mosby's public defender said the former Baltimore City state's attorney lost money on her travel business, Mahogany Elite.

Defense attorney Maggie Grace told the jury, "Mosby was legally permitted to withdraw that money. She did not lie… Ms. Mosby is innocent."

Grace said Mosby just wanted financial security.

"Covid devastated her women's retreat business, and with no assurance of a long-term career in public life. She had to look at what was next," Grace said.

Mosby is expected to testify in her own defense. The opening statements lasted less than an hour.

Mosby's attorney said, "She was not motivated by greed. …Ms. Mosby does not give up very easily."

The government plans to present Mosby's detailed bank and pay statements showing she was consistently earning more than $9,000 every two weeks and never furloughed during the pandemic while other employees, including some in her own office, had to be furloughed and lost money because of covid.