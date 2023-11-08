Marilyn Mosby decides against testifying in her own perjury trial, defense rests case

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby will not testify in her own defense over concerns about a wide-ranging and potentially damaging cross-examination in her perjury trial.

Mosby's public defender, James Wyda, initially said he wanted to limit what prosecutors could ask regarding her taxes and a past contempt finding in the Keith Davis, Jr. case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said he would bring up if she took the witness stand.

Zelinksy called the hand-wringing over her testimony a "last-minute, manufactured attempt to delay" by Mosby.

Judge Lydia K. Griggsby then gave Mosby's lawyers ten minutes to decide whether she would testify. During the recess, she hugged and spoke to supporters before ultimately deciding not to take the stand.

New motion: “Marilyn Mosby moves the Court for an order prohibiting the government from arguing in closing that her financial bookkeeping is relevant” @wjz pic.twitter.com/i3SfV8Aur3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 8, 2023

The government alleges Mosby committed perjury when she took COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account for that business. Prosecutors said she had no adverse impact from the pandemic that would legally allow such withdrawals.

She used the money for down payments on two vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby claimed she was allowed to take the withdrawals because she lost money in her travel business, Mahogany Elite. But prosecutors said the business was not operational and did not have a single client.

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday afternoon, and the jury could begin deliberations later Wednesday.

Mosby served two terms as Baltimore City's state's attorney before losing re-election and leaving office in January.

The court separated the perjury and mortgage fraud charges into two separate trials and moved them to Greenbelt after Mosby asserted she could not get a fair trial in Baltimore due to the publicity of the case.