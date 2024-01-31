Marilyn Mosby testifies in her own defense, talks about marriage that turned "toxic"

Marilyn Mosby took the witness stand Wednesday in her own defense at her federal mortgage fraud trial.

She began by describing her upbringing and her initial relationship with Nick Mosby, the Baltimore City Council President.

"I was drawn to Nick because I thought he was brilliant. He was charming. He was attractive. He was ambitious. He was really intelligent. It was alluring because he was dedicated to Baltimore."

She said he later supported her decision to run for Baltimore City State's Attorney.

Mosby said she "disagreed" with many of her predecessor Gregg Bernstein's policies.

"People told me I was too young, too inexperienced. It was going to kill my husband's political career," Mosby told jurors.

"A lot of the media coverage was mysogynistic," she said.

Mosby testified some people thought Nick Mosby was running her office and that hurt her.

"I had always relied so much on Nick. I wanted to establish my own leadership," she said.

Marilyn Mosby's testimony.

Cracks started to develop in her marriage.

Then, her husband decided to run for mayor.

"I felt it wasn't a good time considering the scrutiny I was under personally. …The timing was really bad," Marilyn Mosby testified of Nick's decision to run for mayor. "It created a chasm" in our marriage. Still, she supported him publicly.

Marilyn Mosby described finding an IRS letter saying they owed thousands in taxes. "I went off! One, he had not told me we owed taxes at all, and I was finding out through the mail. …What is going on?" she asked Nick.

He told her he had it under control.

This is from her joint 2015 return with Nick Mosby showing more than $21k in donations.

"I did trust that he was taking care of it. He showed me some sort of documentation he was in an installment agreement with the IRS," Marilyn testified about Nick.

She found out he was behind on the mortgage and was angry.

She called the mortgage company.

"From that point on, I paid the mortgage myself," Marilyn Mosby said. "At that point, I was paying all the bills."

She said their marital stress continued.

"Yes, I did consider separation. We considered separation on several occasions. …In 2019, I actually sent a separation agreement to Nick," Marilyn Mosby testified.

"In the mail, it said the tax refund we were supposed to get went to his defaulted student loan. It set me off," she said.

"The consideration was our little girls. Both of our careers that were tied together. At the end of the day, I still loved him," Marilyn says.

After losing re-election, she eventually moved out in January 2023 and filed for divorce in July. She got an "absolute divorce" in November.

Marilyn Mosby said her relationship with Nick "became toxic. …I didn't want my little girls to believe that's what love was." She said about her decision to divorce Nick.

Mosby is charged with mortgage fraud with making false statements on mortgage documents for her Florida vacation homes.

The false statements include that she lied about a federal tax lien.

Prosecutors say she "knowingly lied" and tried to cover it up.

Her ex-husband testified for her defense.