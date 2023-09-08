Marilyn Mosby's federal trial moved out of Baltimore, split into two cases

Documents indicate former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby may ask for another venue change

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal perjury and fraud trial will be split into two and moved out of the city, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted a motion to move former Mosby's high-profile trial out of the city to Greenbelt, citing concerns about jury bias.

Mosby asked twice for the trial to be moved out of the city. Her defense commissioned a survey that found more people in Baltimore have heard of the case and are biased against her than those in Greenbelt.

The judge then separated the case into two trials, a move she said would have a "dramatic impact" on the timing with the trial, which was set to start in November. Mosby's defense said she may testify in one trial, but not the other.

The prosecution vehemently opposed splitting the case, saying "...to slice it up in this fashion, it's just not what's done in this courthouse."

The government has accused Mosby of perjury. Investigators argue that she knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.

Prosecutors also claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates.

An expert for the government said the defense survey is flawed and not representative of the population. He said some respondents referred to Mosby as a man, and some survey questions were poorly worded to lead people to say she was corrupt.

Mosby has maintained her innocence. Last year she lost her bid for re-election and was replaced by Ivan Bates as Baltimore City's top prosecutor.