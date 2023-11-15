Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial set to begin in January

BALTIMORE - The second federal trial for Baltimore's former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby will start in January, the judge ordered.

Jury selection in Mosby's mortgage fraud trial will take place on January 16, 2024, with the trial beginning on January 18, 2024 in a Greenbelt, Maryland courtroom.

NEW: Marilyn Mosby‘s next trial is set for January in Greenbelt. Below is the scheduling order filed in federal court. @wjz pic.twitter.com/frf5hdMYmY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 15, 2023

Last week, Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury.

Jurors found Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account, saying she suffered COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.

In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

A judge ruled that Mosby won't be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.