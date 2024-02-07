Marilyn Mosby faces prison time in May sentencing as ex-husband Nick Mosby faces reelection challenges

After the Verdict: What does the future hold for Marilyn Mosby?

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby will be sentenced and has an asset forfeiture hearing on May 23rd according to new court records.

She also has a hearing on her defense's motion to acquit scheduled for next week.

That motion contends the mortgage fraud did not happen in Maryland and claims the government brought the case in the wrong venue. It is unusual the judge did not rule on it before the verdict.

Key upcoming dates for Marilyn Mosby:

•Hearing on her motion for acquittal is February 16th

•Sentencing and forfeiture hearing is May 23

For the first time, we are seeing the verdict sheet: A hand-marked "X" next to not guilty on a mortgage fraud charge related to Mosby's vacation home near Walt Disney World.

The jury's verdict form in Marilyn Mosby's case. It was the gift letter from her ex husband Nick Mosby that lead to the guilty verdict on a single count of mortgage fraud.

Below it is the conviction: A check mark next to guilty for fraud related to her oceanfront condo just outside Tampa and another check next to the single false claim jurors believe Mosby made, that she lied about a $5,000 gift her then-husband Nick Mosby provided to help her close on the property. You can see that gift letter here.

The court just publicly added evidence online including texts, the chart showing a $5k gift from Nick to Marilyn Mosby, texts, and the document where Marilyn Mosby ✅ no to having a tax lien and yes that one of the Florida properties was her primary home.

Nick Mosby chaired the city's spending board Wednesday morning.

It is part of his role as Baltimore City Council President, one of the city's top financial officers.

But the trial exposed his own personal financial mismanagement. He testified he was behind on his mortgage, in default on his student loans, had his car repossessed and lied about a tax lien.

Federal prosecutors also said he claimed thousands of dollars in charitable tax deductions he did not have the money to make, according to an FBI forensic analysis of his bank accounts.

The defense is concerned about prosecutors asking Marilyn Mosby about alleged false charitable donations on her taxes. This is from her joint 2015 return with Nick Mosby showing more than $21k in donations.

Nick Mosby is not charged with any crimes.

On Wednesday, the mayor responded to concerns Mr. Mosby should resign.

"As long as he is serving in that role as city council president, he has a duty to do that role, and the voters in Baltimore will determine whether he should have that or not," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "For me, I just have to do my job and work with whoever is in the role."

Mayor Scott also commented on Marilyn Mosby's second conviction, referencing the couple's children, who attended closing arguments.

"The members of the jury and the court took their job very seriously, and they came out with a verdict. My thoughts first and foremost are with the family—most importantly those two little girls and what they are going through and how they are navigating this, and I think we all have to be reminded of that as well," Scott said.

Marilyn Mosby leaves court with supporters to chants of "not guilty."

Marilyn Mosby, who served two terms as Baltimore City State's Attorney before losing re-election, is the latest in a long line of city officials who have been convicted of crimes including two former mayors and two former police commissioners in the past 25 years.

"This is why my ethics sheet is always extensive. We can show people it doesn't have to be that way, that you can operate with the utmost integrity even when you are facing attacks of folks accusing you of things you know that you didn't do," the mayor said.

Marilyn Mosby faces up to 40 years in prison for perjury and mortgage fraud convictions, but with her history, it is highly unlikely she will serve anywhere near the maximum sentence.

"The prosecutor is going to argue at her sentencing that she was found to have lied beyond a reasonable doubt, not only in the perjury case and this mortgage fraud case but then again in her testimony," said criminal defense attorney Andrew Alperstein, who is not affiliated with the Mosby case. "So, you have the conduct and the testimony. They'll argue for an enhanced sentenced in light of that."

Mosby's lawyers have declined to say whether they will appeal, although Mosby herself testified in the mortgage fraud case that she wants to appeal her November perjury conviction.

You can see the evidence presented in her cases here.