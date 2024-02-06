Watch CBS News
Verdict Watch: Jury deliberates mortgage fraud case against former top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby arrived at federal court in Greenbelt Tuesday just as jurors were set to continue deliberating her fate on mortgage fraud charges. 

Marilyn and Nick Mosby were once Baltimore's power couple, but they testified their high profile, coupled with lies he told her about his tax debts caused their marriage to crumble.

Both made the details public at her trial for mortgage fraud.

She told the jury she bought vacation homes in Florida for financial independence: She had never owned any property before—and with her marriage on the rocks—she thought it was a good idea.

Marilyn Mosby outside a federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland as jurors deliberate in her mortgage fraud trial  Mike Hellgren, WJZ

But prosecutors said she lied on mortgage documents to get lower interest rates—not telling her lenders she had a tax lien and promising she would not rent out a home near Disney World—when she'd already signed a contract to do just that. 

The mortgage fraud trial brought dramatic testimony from both Marilyn and Nick Mosby.

He revealed the extent of his financial problems—his car repossessed, in default on student loans, behind on his mortgage.

She told jurors about the stress of being Baltimore City State's Attorney, starting with death threats after her decision to prosecute officers for Freddie Gray's death in 2015.

Supporters stood by Mosby, holding vigil outside the courthouse, as she fought the charges.

She has forcefully maintained her innocence

Mosby has yet to be sentenced for perjury after a jury convicted her in November of lying to improperly take withdrawals from her retirement account under the guise of covid relief. 

In the mortgage fraud case, jurors must decide not only her guilt or innocence—but also which statements, if any, they believe were false on her mortgage documents.

mike-hellgren.jpg

First published on February 6, 2024 / 11:17 AM EST

