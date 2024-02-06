Verdict Watch: Jury deliberates mortgage fraud case against former top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

Jury deliberations to continue today in fraud trial of Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby arrived at federal court in Greenbelt Tuesday just as jurors were set to continue deliberating her fate on mortgage fraud charges.

There’s been nothing on the record in the courtroom yet. Marilyn Mosby, we’re told, arrived but did not enter the courthouse at this time. The case is in the hands of the jury. 🔗https://t.co/NOCPvI2qnr @wjz pic.twitter.com/lblvZsR7Cx — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 6, 2024

Marilyn and Nick Mosby were once Baltimore's power couple, but they testified their high profile, coupled with lies he told her about his tax debts caused their marriage to crumble.

Both made the details public at her trial for mortgage fraud.

She told the jury she bought vacation homes in Florida for financial independence: She had never owned any property before—and with her marriage on the rocks—she thought it was a good idea.

Marilyn Mosby outside a federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland as jurors deliberate in her mortgage fraud trial Mike Hellgren, WJZ

But prosecutors said she lied on mortgage documents to get lower interest rates—not telling her lenders she had a tax lien and promising she would not rent out a home near Disney World—when she'd already signed a contract to do just that.

The mortgage fraud trial brought dramatic testimony from both Marilyn and Nick Mosby.

He revealed the extent of his financial problems—his car repossessed, in default on student loans, behind on his mortgage.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is now on the witness stand in his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. This is a thread of his testimony. He begins: “She was my college sweetheart.” He says he still cares for her. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RmIhXHV682 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 25, 2024

She told jurors about the stress of being Baltimore City State's Attorney, starting with death threats after her decision to prosecute officers for Freddie Gray's death in 2015.

Supporters stood by Mosby, holding vigil outside the courthouse, as she fought the charges.

Marilyn Mosby leaves court with supporters to chants of “not guilty.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/4pBxFcdGfC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 5, 2024

She has forcefully maintained her innocence.

Mosby has yet to be sentenced for perjury after a jury convicted her in November of lying to improperly take withdrawals from her retirement account under the guise of covid relief.

In the mortgage fraud case, jurors must decide not only her guilt or innocence—but also which statements, if any, they believe were false on her mortgage documents.