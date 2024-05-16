Marilyn Mosby has shown "no respect,' 'accepts no responsibility,' prosecutors say ahead of sentencing

Prosecutors say Marilyn Mosby has shown no respect or responsibility

Prosecutors say Marilyn Mosby has shown no respect or responsibility

Prosecutors say Marilyn Mosby has shown no respect or responsibility

BALTIMORE - Prosecutors say former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has shown "no respect" and "accepts no responsibility" and should serve 20 months in prison for her mortgage fraud and perjury convictions.

Mosby will be sentenced on May 23 and faces up to 40 years, but she's unlikely to serve the maximum.

"Mosby has repeatedly and publicly demonstrated that she accepts no responsibility for her actions, has no respect for this court's rulings and lacks honesty with the public and candor before this court," prosecutors said in a court filing.

Mosby has launched a public campaign asking for a pardon and claimed she was unjustly convicted in her two trials.

She continues to say she has done nothing wrong and nothing illegal.

Mosby's lawyers responded by saying, "Ms. Mosby has a First Amendment right to state her opinion on the prosecution and the case... She has a continuing constitutional right to proclaim her innocence and protest the prosecution."

In two trials, Mosby was found guilty of lying about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Prosecutors asked to seize Mosby's Florida condo, which they said was purchased using a fraudulent mortgage loan.

Mosby's attorneys say she shouldn't serve any time in prison.