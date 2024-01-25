Nick Mosby testifies about "complete breakdown" in marriage, blames himself for Marilyn Mosby's legal troubles

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby took the witness stand in his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial Thursday.

Marilyn Mosby served two terms as Baltimore City's State's Attorney before losing re-election.

Nick Mosby appeared to weep on the stand as the defense asked him to talk about the early days of their relationship.

"She was a mirror of myself. She grew up with humble beginnings. She cared… she was beautiful. …From the day I met her, I was in love," Nick Mosby told jurors.

He talked about their joint political rise. "We were a team." He said Marilyn Mosby was "extremely" supportive and described "one of the biggest upsets in city history" when she became state's attorney.

He said the early months of the job for her were busy. "We were like passing ships in the night." And he said she would receive death threats.

Asked why they divorced, Nick Mosby testified, "There was a complete breakdown in our marriage. We grew apart." He told jurors financial issues played a role in their break-up and they never had a joint bank account. "I vowed one day I would have a family and I would provide for and protect them."

Nick Mosby testified he had growing tax problems.

"Do you regret causing the tax problems?" Marilyn Mosby's public defender Jim Wyda asked him. "Tremendously. Ultimately, it was because of my mismanagement of the tax situation that she's here in court," he said.

He said he tried to handle it himself. "Yes, I would reach out to the IRS directly." He said he had four or five installment plans. He testified "for the most part, she never really knew of the issue."

"I entered into the agreement without her knowledge," he said of the IRS agreement.

But the council president testified it was stressful, so he heard a commercial for Optima Tax Relief, that the company could handle the problems for him, lab and he called and contracted with them to handle the IRS.

He said his then-wife was unaware of any of it.

Marilyn Mosby is accused of failing to disclose tax debts on mortgage documents for two Florida vacation homes. Federal prosecutors said she "knowingly lied" on the documents. Mosby has proclaimed her innocence.

A jury found her guilty of perjury in a related case in November.

