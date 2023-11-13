Marilyn Mosby won't be sentenced for perjury conviction until completion of second federal trial, judge rules

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby won't be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial, the judge ordered on Monday.

Last week, a jury found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury.

Jurors found Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account, saying she suffered COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.

NEW: A telephone conference is underway now where attorneys are discussing with the judge the next steps for Marilyn Mosby’s second trial. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 13, 2023

In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

No date has been set for that trial which will be held in Greenbelt, Maryland.