Marilyn Mosby won't be sentenced for perjury conviction until completion of second federal trial, judge rules
BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby won't be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial, the judge ordered on Monday.
Last week, a jury found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury.
Jurors found Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account, saying she suffered COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.
In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.
No date has been set for that trial which will be held in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.