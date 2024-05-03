Prosecutors aim to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property as she's sentenced for mortgage fraud

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors have asked to seize former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's Florida condo, according to new court filings.

Prosecutors argue that because the Florida condo was purchased using the fraudulent mortgage loan Mosby acquired, the condo is eligible for forfeiture.

The government asks that any appreciation of the condo's value and anything Mosby repaid the lender should also be subject to forfeiture. However, Mosby would get her $47,000 down payment back when the government sells the property.

The court scheduled an asset forfeiture hearing for May 23, the same day Mosby is set to be sentenced for perjury and mortgage fraud.

Mosby would get the $47,000 down payment she paid back when the property sells, but she is not entitled to anything she repaid the lender, the filing says.

Mosby, who served two terms as Baltimore City State's Attorney before losing re-election, is the latest in a long line of city officials who have been convicted of crimes including two former mayors and two former police commissioners in the past 25 years.

She faces up to 40 years in prison for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions, but with her history, it is unlikely she will serve the maximum sentence.