Watch CBS News
Local News

Prosecutors aim to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property as she's sentenced for mortgage fraud

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby calls for pardon from President Biden
Marilyn Mosby calls for pardon from President Biden 01:16

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors have asked to seize former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's Florida condo, according to new court filings. 

Prosecutors argue that because the Florida condo was purchased using the fraudulent mortgage loan Mosby acquired, the condo is eligible for forfeiture. 

The government asks that any appreciation of the condo's value and anything Mosby repaid the lender should also be subject to forfeiture. However, Mosby would get her $47,000 down payment back when the government sells the property. 

The court scheduled an asset forfeiture hearing for May 23, the same day Mosby is set to be sentenced for perjury and mortgage fraud. 

Mosby would get the $47,000 down payment she paid back when the property sells, but she is not entitled to anything she repaid the lender, the filing says. 

Mosby, who served two terms as Baltimore City State's Attorney before losing re-election, is the latest in a long line of city officials who have been convicted of crimes including two former mayors and two former police commissioners in the past 25 years.

She faces up to 40 years in prison for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions, but with her history, it is unlikely she will serve the maximum sentence. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:27 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.