Marilyn Mosby Concedes to Ivan Bates

Baltimore -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has conceded election to Ivan Bates.

According to a release Sunday Morning, Mosby called bates to congratulate him on his victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Mosby continued by saying "My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new administration."

The State's Attorney then shared her gratitude for her family and colleagues of the department for their commitment to the city. "We have so much to be proud of and I am forever indebted to so many for their love, support, and partnership over these past eight years."

Former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah who was also in the running to become Baltimore City State's Attorney finished in second place, with 30.4% and 6,311 votes less than Bates.