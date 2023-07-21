Former Baltimore top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby files for divorce from City Council President

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's former state's attorney, has taken a legal step toward divorcing her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Marilyn Mosby filed for divorce on Friday. She and Nick Mosby have shared 17 years of marriage together, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The Mosbys issued a joint statement about the divorce proceedings on Friday afternoon.

"After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage," the statement said. "We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward. Our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering."

The power couple asked that their privacy be respected—particularly for their daughters, according to the statement.

Marilyn Mosby has taken a step out of the spotlight after losing the 2022 Democratic primary to Ivan Bates—who currently holds the position of the city's top prosecutor.

She is, however, headed back into the spotlight in November. That's when she will go to court to face two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud in federal court.

Federal prosecutors contend that Mosby lied about experiencing adverse financial conditions in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to make two early withdrawals from her city-managed retirement account.

She is accused of using about $80,000 to make down payments on two Florida vacation properties.

Earlier this year, her trial was delayed for a third time after her six-lawyer defense team asked to quit the case.

Last month, her legal team asked that her trial happen in Greenbelt.

Meanwhile, her husband, Nick Mosby has confirmed that he plans to run for re-election as the leader of Baltimore's legislative body. He told the Baltimore Banner in March that his upbringing taught him "not to run away from problems," but to "be there to fix them."