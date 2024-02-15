Judge set to hear arguments on Marilyn Mosby's motion to acquit her in mortgage fraud case

Hearing Friday on motion to acquit Marilyn Mosby in mortgage fraud case

Hearing Friday on motion to acquit Marilyn Mosby in mortgage fraud case

Hearing Friday on motion to acquit Marilyn Mosby in mortgage fraud case

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will be back in federal court on Friday.

A judge will hear arguments on her motion to acquit her in the mortgage fraud case against her.

Mosby was convicted of one count of mortgage fraud last week. The jury believe she gave a false statement on a loan application to buy a vacation home in Florida.

She was cleared of a second count.

Mosby has yet to be sentenced for perjury after a jury convicted her in November of lying to improperly take withdrawals from her retirement account under the guise of COVID relief.