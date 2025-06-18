Kate, Princess of Wales, cancels plan to attend Royal Ascot horse race as she continues cancer recovery

London — The Princess of Wales canceled plans to attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday as she continues to balance the demands of her public duties against the realities of her recovery from cancer.

Kate, as Prince William's wife is commonly known, has been gradually returning to public duties since last fall, when she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and would return to work. At the time, she said her road to full recovery would be long and she would "take each day as it comes."

Royal Ascot, a five-day series of horse races, is the centerpiece of the summer social season in Britain, with members of the royal family attending throughout the meeting. Racegoers had hoped to see Kate on Wednesday, as Prince William was scheduled to award race prizes. William attended without his wife.

Kate, 42, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, June 16, 2025 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The announcement of Kate's diagnosis came six weeks after Buckingham Palace said King Charles III was also being treated for cancer, stretching the ability of the royal family to keep up with its busy schedule of public appearances. Charles has also returned to public duties.

All of the senior members of the royal family, including the king and Kate, appeared in public just last weekend for the Trooping the Color, the annual parade in London to mark the monarch's birthday.

Kate also appeared at the royals' Windsor Castle on Monday, to attend the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel. She missed the service in 2024 due to her cancer treatment. CBS News' partner network BBC News said the Princess of Wales was "seen smiling and joking with other royals" at the event on Monday.

The royal family has not disclosed what type of cancer Kate or the king were treated for.