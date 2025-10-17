Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in fallout from Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew will not use his royal title any longer, he said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Friday. The decision comes after the release of a posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had repeatedly claimed to have been sexually trafficked by the late financier to Prince Andrew.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said in the statement. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

He continued: "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

