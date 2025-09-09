Prince Harry is on a rare visit back to the U.K., but will he see King Charles III or Prince William?

Prince Harry returns to the U.K., but it's unclear if he'll meet with Royal family

London — Britain's Prince Harry landed back in the U.K. on Monday, the third anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death, for a week of public charity engagements, but it was unclear whether he would meet with his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, neither of whom he has seen in months.

The Duke of Sussex's packed itinerary began with an award ceremony on Monday for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children that he supports. Tuesday saw him pay a visit to the central city of Nottingham, with a focus on young people affected by violence, and on Wednesday and Thursday the prince is expected to hold private meetings with representatives from other charities he supports.

Harry's trip will reportedly be covered at close hand by certain media organizations seen as friendly to the Sussexes. But the question dominating most coverage in Britain has been whether Harry will meet with his father, the king.

Prince Harry arrives at the WellChild Awards 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, England, Sept. 8, 2025. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty

King Charles and Prince Harry last saw each other in February 2024, during a half-hour meeting following the king's announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

Harry has been largely estranged from his family since he and wife Meghan moved to the U.S. and spoke out against what they said was racist treatment, including in the prince's book "Spare."

"I think if there is any chance of any sort of rapprochement between Charles and Harry, they would need to meet this week," Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for the Sunday Times newspaper, told CBS News on Tuesday. "I mean, they've not seen each other for 19 months. It's a very long time."

"We don't know when Harry will next be back here. So I think if there isn't a meeting this week, that gives you an indication that things are really a lot worse on the king's side than we would hope," said Nikkhah.

She said a meeting during the prince's current visit with his brother, future king Prince William, seem much less likely.

From left to right, Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seen on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Sept. 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers amid funeral services for the late Queen Elizabeth II. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP/Getty

"William and Harry haven't seen each other in person since 2022, since the late queen's funeral. And I believe they haven't spoken personally for the same period. So there's been no contact," Nikkhah said. "There's no chance that William and Harry are going to meet up anytime soon... There is no desire on either side to do that. You know, the brothers haven't seen each other for such a long time and relations are as bad as they've ever been — non-existent."

Harry's wife Meghan last visited the U.K. in September 2022, and the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been in Britain since June that year, for the queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point. And the things they're going to miss, well, everything… I miss the U.K.," Harry told CBS News' news partner network BBC News in May, after losing a legal challenge to have state-provided security increased during visits to his home country.

"I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff… Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive lots of things. But I would love a reconciliation with my family."