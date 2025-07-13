President Trump, Melania Trump to visit U.K.'s King Charles in September

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be visiting Britain's King Charles III later this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

Charles invited the pair for the official visit from Sept. 17-19, the palace said in a statement. The king will host the Trumps at Windsor Castle, the palace said. No further information was released.

Mr. Trump likely will not address Parliament like French President Emmanuel Macron did last week, since Parliament will not be in session from Sept. 16 until Oct. 13 due to party conferences, according to Sky News.

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, meet with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Clarence House on Dec. 3, 2019. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Mr. Trump and the first lady were hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019. That visit was marked by widespread protests, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed Mr. Trump in a video message ahead of his arrival.

The announcement of Mr. Trump's trip comes as he has threatened to annex Canada, which shares King Charles as the head of state, as the 51st American state. In an address before Canada's Parliament in May, Charles called it a "critical moment" for Canada.

"Today, Canada faces another critical moment," Charles said, adding that "Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect."

Mr. Trump has also been attempting to navigate diplomacy as he has slapped tariffs worldwide. In May, Mr. Trump hailed a deal with Britain as a "maxed out deal" that would serve as a template for deals for other nations, but the deal leaves the 10% baseline tariff in place.