U.S. speedskater Greta Myers makes surprise Olympic debut in 3000m

U.S. speedskater Greta Myers made an unexpected Milano Cortina Olympic Games debut Saturday in the 3000 meters after another skater pulled out.

Czechia's Martina Sablikova announced she wouldn't compete in the race, saying it was the "hardest sporting decision of her life." Sablikova, who won the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said she feels "helpless" and "disappointed," and apologized to everyone.

Myers was scheduled to appear at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics in the women's 1500m, as the U.S. did not qualify any skaters for the women's long-distance races. However, Myers' times were fast enough to secure the first alternate quota spot, NBC reported.

Greta Myers of Team United States skates during the Women's 3000m on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games Elsa / Getty Images

The 21-year-old from Minnesota posted Saturday on her social media: "HEY! I'll be racing the 3k today!!!! Quite unexpected but I'm so incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to skate and give it my very best!! Let's go!!!!!"

Myers finished Saturday's race in 20th place with a time of 4:13.46, well out of medal contention. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, with an Olympic record 3:54.28 time, won gold, with Norway's Ragne Wiklund and Canada's Valeria Maltais rounding up the podium.

After the race, Myers told NBC's Lewis Johnson that it was "really crazy" to find out just hours before that she was making her Olympic debut.

"When I first heard I was in the 3K, I had just fallen during an effort at top speeds, so I was a little bit shaken up and frustrated from the fall but after I really processed it that I'd be racing, I just couldn't believe it," she said.

Myers added, "When I was walking back to the locker room, I started tearing up a little… I've just been trying to take it all in. My body is not really ready to go yet. Our team pursuit race is in a week from today, so we're still training through so we can be really strong on the 14th for the qualification round. I can't wait to show you all what I have."

Myers will compete in the women's 1500m, women's 5000m and women's Mass Start.