American royalty in Italy Just over half a mile from Rome's Trevi Fountain is Villa Aurora. Built in 1570, it is currently presided over by a princess born in San Antonio, Texas. The former Rita Jenrette, now Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, Principessa di Piombino, gives Mo Rocca a tour of her art-filled home, and of her life, which wound from her marriage to a Congressman whose career ended in scandal, to posing in Playboy, to her marriage to an Italian aristocrat.