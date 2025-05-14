Watch CBS News
live updates

Sean "Diddy" Combs live trial updates: Cassie Ventura testimony continues today

By
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Read Full Bio
Alice Gainer,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

  • link copied
In Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, singer Cassie Ventura shares graphic details of "freak offs" 03:03

The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
 

Ventura asked about fighting back

Prosecutors asked Ventura if she fought back against Combs. 

She testified that she did fight back in the beginning, which would sometimes slow him down and make him stop. 

Ventura testified sometimes her fighting back would make Combs more violent, and make him push her harder. 

She testified that sometimes Combs would be surprised she fought back, or shocked, which would spur more anger and frustration on his part. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Questions return to Suge Knight, weapons

Prosecutors asked Ventura about her testimony Tuesday regarding Combs' concern about Suge Knight. 

Ventura explained that guns were taken from a safe and they put them on. 

Ventura also said Combs asked her to make sure that the escorts involved in the encounters. Ventura testified that she did so by telling them that she wasn't a cop, which is something she said Combs told her to say. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Cassie Ventura returns to the stand

Cassie Ventura returned to the stand Wednesday. 

Like Tuesday, she's wearing another turtleneck dress and a blazer. She took the blazer off as she began her testimony. 

Prior to returning to Ventura returning to the stand, the judge was addressing a note from a juror, and talking about privacy screens for the viewing of videos. 

Ventura's husband, who again is present, is expected to leave the courtroom during certain parts of the testimony today. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Who else might testify?

Dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs since 2023, alleging physical and sexual abuse. 

Many of those accusers claim to have been drugged and then abused while incapacitated. 

Most of those allegations, however, are not part of the criminal case. 

In addition to Ventura, there are three other women expected to testify. They'll be testifying using pseudonyms. In the indictment, they're identified as Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

When was Sean "Diddy" Combs arrested?

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024 in New York City. The next day, he pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. 

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged Combs was part of a criminal organization that engaged in or attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice and other offenses since 2008. 

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event
Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs

Combs' legal team asked the judge to release him on bond, but the request was denied. Prosecutors argued at the time he "poses an ongoing and significant danger to the community, has repeatedly engaged in obstructive conduct, and presents a serious risk of flight."

He was later hit with additional charges in a superseding indictment. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty

About three months before his arrest, Combs returned his key to New York City, honoring a request by Mayor Eric Adams after multiple people accused Combs of sexual abuse.

By Mark Prussin
 

Who else is in the courtroom?

Combs' family, including his mother and children, have been present with him in the courtroom so far in the trial. On the first day, his daughters briefly left the courtroom during graphic testimony involving sex acts.

Sexual Misconduct Diddy
Janice Combs, mother of Sean Diddy Combs, left center, arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. Seth Wenig / AP

Ventura's husband and brother were on hand for her first day of testimony. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

Key moments from Ventura's first day of testimony

Ventura is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women for decades until his arrest on multiple charges last September. The music mogul could receive a lifetime prison sentence if convicted on all of charges.

Ventura is expected back on the stand Wednesday, and her testimony could last the entire week.

Here are some key moments from her first day of testimony

By Emily Mae Czachor
 

Why is the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial not televised?

Because Combs is being tried in federal court, no photos or videos from inside the courtroom are allowed. 

The trial is not being live streamed or broadcast. 

Sketch artists are allowed in the courtroom. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends trial in New York federal court
Sean "Diddy" Combs watches as his former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is sworn in as a prosecution witness before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York, May 13, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg / REUTERS

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is providing real-time updates from court all day long in this blog. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

Who has testified in the trial so far?

So far, jurors have heard from three witnesses. 

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-23.jpg
Israel Florez testifies in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 12, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

Israel Florez was the very first witness to testify. He worked as a security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura and responded to the incident. He testified that, after the incident, Combs threw a stack of cash at him and told him not to tell anyone about it. 

diddy-sketches-0512-credit-jane-rosenberg-28.jpg
Daniel Phillip testifies in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.  Jane Rosenberg

Daniel Phillip was the second witness. He told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did so while Combs watched. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room. 

diddy-sketches-0513-credit-jane-rosenberg-14.jpg
Cassie Ventura cries on the stand in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 13, 2025.  Jane Rosenberg

On Tuesday, Ventura became the third witness to testify. She testified about how her relationship with Combs got started, how he suggested she start having sex with other men, that he could become violent, and that he provided drugs during the "freak offs," which could last for days. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

What has Sean "Diddy" Combs been accused of?

Federal prosecutors have charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with several crimes. 

He's been accused of sex trafficking as recently as last year, and using force, fraud or coercion to compel someone to engage in commercial sex acts. 

Combs has been accused of transporting a woman and commercial sex workers in order to engage in prostitution. 

He was initially charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In total, he faces five charges, and potentially decades in prison if convicted. 

Combs has pleaded not guilty, and denies committing any crimes.

By Jesse Zanger
Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.