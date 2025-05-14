Sean "Diddy" Combs live trial updates: Cassie Ventura testimony continues today
The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial so far
- Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began testifying in the case Tuesday, revealing graphic details of alleged abuse and sex acts
- Her testimony comes after jurors heard from a hotel security manager about the infamous video of Combs beating her in 2016
- Another witness previously testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and that he witnessed Combs become violent toward her
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women over multiple decades before he was arrested last September.
Ventura asked about fighting back
Prosecutors asked Ventura if she fought back against Combs.
She testified that she did fight back in the beginning, which would sometimes slow him down and make him stop.
Ventura testified sometimes her fighting back would make Combs more violent, and make him push her harder.
She testified that sometimes Combs would be surprised she fought back, or shocked, which would spur more anger and frustration on his part.
Questions return to Suge Knight, weapons
Prosecutors asked Ventura about her testimony Tuesday regarding Combs' concern about Suge Knight.
Ventura explained that guns were taken from a safe and they put them on.
Ventura also said Combs asked her to make sure that the escorts involved in the encounters. Ventura testified that she did so by telling them that she wasn't a cop, which is something she said Combs told her to say.
Cassie Ventura returns to the stand
Cassie Ventura returned to the stand Wednesday.
Like Tuesday, she's wearing another turtleneck dress and a blazer. She took the blazer off as she began her testimony.
Prior to returning to Ventura returning to the stand, the judge was addressing a note from a juror, and talking about privacy screens for the viewing of videos.
Ventura's husband, who again is present, is expected to leave the courtroom during certain parts of the testimony today.
Who else might testify?
Dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs since 2023, alleging physical and sexual abuse.
Many of those accusers claim to have been drugged and then abused while incapacitated.
Most of those allegations, however, are not part of the criminal case.
In addition to Ventura, there are three other women expected to testify. They'll be testifying using pseudonyms. In the indictment, they're identified as Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3.
When was Sean "Diddy" Combs arrested?
Combs was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024 in New York City. The next day, he pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged Combs was part of a criminal organization that engaged in or attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice and other offenses since 2008.
Combs' legal team asked the judge to release him on bond, but the request was denied. Prosecutors argued at the time he "poses an ongoing and significant danger to the community, has repeatedly engaged in obstructive conduct, and presents a serious risk of flight."
He was later hit with additional charges in a superseding indictment. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
About three months before his arrest, Combs returned his key to New York City, honoring a request by Mayor Eric Adams after multiple people accused Combs of sexual abuse.
Who else is in the courtroom?
Combs' family, including his mother and children, have been present with him in the courtroom so far in the trial. On the first day, his daughters briefly left the courtroom during graphic testimony involving sex acts.
Ventura's husband and brother were on hand for her first day of testimony.
Key moments from Ventura's first day of testimony
Ventura is a critical witness in the prosecution's case against Combs, who has been accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking and exploiting women for decades until his arrest on multiple charges last September. The music mogul could receive a lifetime prison sentence if convicted on all of charges.
Ventura is expected back on the stand Wednesday, and her testimony could last the entire week.
Why is the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial not televised?
Because Combs is being tried in federal court, no photos or videos from inside the courtroom are allowed.
The trial is not being live streamed or broadcast.
Sketch artists are allowed in the courtroom.
Who has testified in the trial so far?
So far, jurors have heard from three witnesses.
Israel Florez was the very first witness to testify. He worked as a security manager at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura and responded to the incident. He testified that, after the incident, Combs threw a stack of cash at him and told him not to tell anyone about it.
Daniel Phillip was the second witness. He told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did so while Combs watched. He also testified that he witnessed Combs throw a bottle at Ventura and drag her by her hair into another room.
On Tuesday, Ventura became the third witness to testify. She testified about how her relationship with Combs got started, how he suggested she start having sex with other men, that he could become violent, and that he provided drugs during the "freak offs," which could last for days.
What has Sean "Diddy" Combs been accused of?
Federal prosecutors have charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with several crimes.
He's been accused of sex trafficking as recently as last year, and using force, fraud or coercion to compel someone to engage in commercial sex acts.
Combs has been accused of transporting a woman and commercial sex workers in order to engage in prostitution.
He was initially charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
In total, he faces five charges, and potentially decades in prison if convicted.
Combs has pleaded not guilty, and denies committing any crimes.