Sean "Diddy" Combs pleads not guilty to new charges as trial for sex trafficking approaches

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial will begin later than expected, a judge in Manhattan ruled Friday as the music mogul pleaded not guilty to new allegations.

Combs, 55, faced a superseding indictment that includes two additional accusers.

Sides argue over video of assault

Combs, who has been incarcerated without bail since his arrest in September, allegedly used threats, force and coercion to get victims to engage in sex acts. In one instance, prosecutors allege he dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.

In court, the defense team called the surveillance video obtained by CNN, appearing to show Combs violently assault singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, at a hotel, "a piece of evidence that is deceptive." They claim the video was sped up and events were taken out of sequence.

Prosecutors said they have the same video from a witness who took a copy on a device. So while not the original video, they argued it depicts the original.

The judge advised the sides to get together and see if they can come to an agreement, possibly slowing down the video and putting it in the correct sequence.

Combs' trial start date delayed

The judge ruled jury questionnaires will be distributed for a few days at the end of April and prospective jurors will be questioned individually on May 5, when Combs' trial was initially slated to start.

Opening statements will now begin one week later on May 12. It's estimated the government's case could take up to six weeks, while the defense's could take up to two weeks.

Combs, who appeared to have gained weight while sporting gray hair and a gray beard, blew kisses at his family on his way out of the courtroom Friday.

His attorney declined to comment on the hearing.

Combs' next pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 25.