Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in NYC jail until 2025 trial after withdrawing bail appeal

NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs filed a motion Friday to dismiss his appeal for bail, meaning he will stay in jail until his trial on sex trafficking charges in May 2025.

Combs was ordered held without bail when he was first arrested back in September, but his legal team appealed the decision multiple times.

When the most recent appeal was denied in late November, the judge said, "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

Prosecutors previously alleged that since his arrest, Combs has tried to reach out to potential victims and witnesses. They also claim he encouraged strategies to sway public opinion, such as having his children post about his birthday on social media.

Combs held at federal jail in Brooklyn

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is accused of abusing and blackmailing multiple women with the help of associates and employees for over 15 years.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the only federal jail in New York City. Over the years, the jail has held other high-profile inmates, such as singer R. Kelly, rapper Ja Rule and cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

Combs' trial is scheduled to begin May 5, 2025. Prosecutors have until the end of this year to turn over discovery.

If convicted of the charges, Combs could face decades in prison, experts say.