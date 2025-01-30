New allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs detailed in superseding indictment

NEW YORK — Prosecutors have detailed new allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Among the charges, prosecutors say Combs led a criminal organization they call the Combs Enterprise. Members are accused of sex trafficking and traveling across state lines to engage in prostitution, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

New indictment outlines alleged crimes involving 3 female victims

In the superseding indictment, prosecutors added four years to the length of the alleged racketeering conspiracy, saying it lasted from about 2004 to 2024. The original indictment said the conspiracy began by 2008.

The indictment specified that there are at least three female victims.

Prosecutors said Combs used the "power and prestige" he wielded as a music mogul to intimidate, threaten and lure women into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.

The indictment said he then used force, threats and coercion to cause victims, including the three women, to engage in commercial sex acts.

It said he subjected his victims to violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm and verbal abuse.

"On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked and shoved others," it said. "On one occasion, Combs dangled a victim over an apartment balcony."

Prosecutors offered no other information about that allegation.

An attorney for Combs responded to the indictment Thursday, saying, "The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial set for May

Combs is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn. His team appealed for bail multiple times after his arrest in September, but their requests were denied.

He has already pled not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation in prostitution.

His trial is scheduled for May 5.