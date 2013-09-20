What are the Dallas HERO amendments? What voters need to know
Dallas voters will decide on 18 proposed amendments to the city charter, including three that many former city leaders have spoken out against.
The Texas Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Collin Allred is in its final stretch as Election Day approaches.
Here's a look at a sample ballot in Texas.
Early voting allows voters in Texas counties to cast or mail in ballots before the Nov. 5 general election.
The CBS Data Team learned there are about 5600 mail thefts reported every year in the North Texas region- that's more than 15 reported thefts a day.
For the past six months, the CBS News Texas I-Team has spoken with more than a dozen Medicare recipients who reported fraudulent activity on their accounts.
The officer was pursuing a stolen car in South Fort Worth when he collided with 57-year-old Andre Craig, who was killed in the crash.
Mothers Against Police Brutality accuses DPD of a "half century of unaccountable police brutality."
A recent report lays out the role immigrants play in the city's labor force.
SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson tells Jack Fink that VP Kamala Harris and Rep. Colin Allred's Houston visit highlighting abortion is an effort to drive more voters to the polls.
A number of Texas-based stars are expected at Vice President Kamala Harris' Friday's rally, including country singer Wilie Nelson and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles.
Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner was known for his staunch support for the coal industry and other causes in his Appalachian district.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
As more seniors fall victim to financial scams, citizens and lawmakers search for stronger consumer protections.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
A viral TikTok recipe that includes melting Jolly Ranchers landed a 9-year-old in the hospital with severe burns.
Richardson residents continue to recover from storms that hit North Texas with winds that created debris and damages to homes.
A string of recalls connected to Wisconsin-based supplier Schreiber Foods has now extended to Aldi stores after similar recalls at Hy-Vee and other grocery chains.
McDonald's said it believes onions may be to blame for the deadly E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder.
"If he's exhausted being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?" Harris asked as Trump refuses to release detailed medical records.
The worst rates of the infection known as "walking pneumonia" or "white lung pneumonia" are in young children ages 2 to 4 years old.
Approximately 13% of U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life and some may be at an increased risk because of certain genetic mutations.
Seventeen thousand workers depend on those containers to arrive by train or truck transport inside southern Dallas County’s International Inland Port.
Following an I-Team investigation, Sunnova Energy is facing legal action from nearly a dozen Texas families.
Elliott Hill is a TCU graduate and currently serves on the school's board of trustees.
Chevron Corporation announced Friday it would relocate its headquarters from San Ramon to Houston, Texas before the end of the year.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging Prime, Logan Paul's energy drink company, of infringing on the committee's trademarks.
The Mavs spent the day preparing to tip their season off against the San Antonio Spurs and members of the organization were getting Victory Plaza ready to greet fans. The team rolled out that famous blue carpet for fans to walk down on their way into the game.
The Buffalo Sabres hung on for a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars after allowing two goals in the final 4:36.
Bronny James entered the game with his father, LeBron James, with four minutes left in the first half and the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Minnesota Timberwolves.
A suit against Roman Polanski over the alleged rape of a minor in 1973 has been settled, both sides say. He fled the U.S. decades ago after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old.
The prosecutor's office said that any information about Liam Payne's death will be released through official channels.
The cold open skit marked Baldwin's return to the comedy sketch show after the "Rust" involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed in July 2024.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class included Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, the late Jimmy Buffett and A Tribe Called Quest, among others.
The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne arrived in Buenos Aires to arrange for the return of his son's body to England.
Check out photos of cars, trucks and SUV's on display this year at the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas.
We take a look back at Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia's time in Dallas.
Stars, stripes and plenty of fun in the sun is how Fort Worth celebrates the Fourth of July.
Severe storms made way across North Texas on May 28, leaving behind a path of destruction.
Damage from across North Texas that was left behind by two tornadoes on May 25.