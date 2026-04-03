Man accused of soliciting children for sex shot in the groin at Fort Worth apartments, police say

A man accused of soliciting children for sex at a south Fort Worth apartment complex was shot in the groin Friday morning before officers arrived, police said.

Officers responded at 11:43 a.m. to the 3700 block of Century Place for a report of a man possibly under the influence who was soliciting minors for sexual favors, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers heard gunshot as they arrived, police say

As officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot and broadcast it over the radio. They then saw a man matching the suspect description near a convenience store, walking toward nearby apartments, police said.

The man was detained, and officers learned he had been shot in the groin by a group of three people, authorities said.

One person is in custody. The others have not been identified.

Police said the shooting victim, identified as the original suspect, was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.