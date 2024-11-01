Kay Granger, trailblazing North Texas congresswoman, to leave strong legacy behind

In Houston, what's on voters' minds ahead of the election?

NORTH TEXAS – Kay Granger has never shied away from being the first.

The longtime congresswoman was the first female mayor of Fort Worth, the first Republican woman from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first female Republican appropriations chair.

Now, after serving in the U.S. House since Jan. 3, 1997, the North Texas Republican will step aside.

Rep. Kay Granger speaks during a press conference on the 2023 Fiscal Year at the U.S Capitol Building on Dec. 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

When Granger announced plans in late 2023 to not seek re-election to Texas' 12th Congressional District, which includes most of Parker County and the western half of Tarrant County, Granger said she was "encouraged by the next generation of leaders in my district."

"It's time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people," Granger said.

In the Nov. 5 general election, Republican Craig Goldman and Democrat Trey Hunt are squaring off to replace Granger.

Goldman, a businessman who served in the Texas House, defeated business owner John O'Shea in the Republican primary. Hunt, a social worker, ousted business owner Sebastian Gehrig in the Democratic primary.

Whoever wins will take over in January 2025 for a lawmaker who will have completed 14 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Born Jan. 18, 1943, in Greenville, Granger was raised in Fort Worth, ultimately graduating from Texas Wesleyan University in 1965.

Before serving nearly 28 years in Congress, including 25 years on the House Appropriations Committee, Granger enjoyed a varied and accomplished career.

Granger, as its first female mayor, served Fort Worth from 1991 to 1995. Before that, she was a Fort Worth Zoning Commission member. She was also a high school teacher and ran an insurance agency for more than 20 years.

In Congress, she's known for advocating for defense spending in her district, including the manufacturing of the F-35 fighter jet, and for more than $400 million in funding for Fort Worth's Panther Island flood control and development project. She's also supported legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and fight online sex trafficking.

Granger received the U.S. National Guard Association's Harry S. Truman Award and the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award and has been inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame and the Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame.

When Granger announced she wasn't seeking re-election in late 2023, a past Fort Worth mayor and the city's current mayor paid tribute to her.

"She was a trailblazer," former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told CBS News Texas. "It's amazing how much of her own time and how much time her family has given. Kay truly is the epitome of a public servant."

"She has led with strength, tenacity, and character both in Congress and during her tenure as our city's mayor, and the lasting impact of her leadership cannot be overstated," current Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement.

A mother of three and grandmother of five, Granger has said she looks forward to spending more time with her family and enjoying a well-deserved retirement.