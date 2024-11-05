Voters decide on 3 Texas House seats that could impact Gov. Abbott's school voucher program

Here are the key issues Texans say are important in this election

Here are the key issues Texans say are important in this election

Here are the key issues Texans say are important in this election

DALLAS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's 2023 School Choice Plan is an issue voters in the state are considering as they cast their ballots in the 2024 election. The plan's outcome could heavily depend on who wins three Texas House seats for districts 70, 108 and 112.

Abbott's School Choice Plan would allocate $5 million — $8,000 annually — in tax-funded support for families with children transitioning from public schools to private schooling statewide. The funds, funneled through education savings accounts (ESAs), could be used for approved expenses such as private school tuition, tutoring or textbooks.

With his efforts dating back to 2017, school choice is a top priority for Abbott, who argues that parents should have the freedom to choose the best educational environment for their children, whether that be traditional public schools, charter schools or private institutions.

Opponents argue that the proposal will mainly benefit wealthy Texans while pulling needed funds away from public schools.

Abbott pushed the School Choice Plan as a key issue during the 2023 Legislative session. After the issue did not pass in the regular session, Abbott called two special sessions to try again.

In an effort to win over opponents, a later version of the school choice plan tied in pay raises for public school teachers and other increases in public school funding. That plan ended up failing by a vote of 84-63 with 21 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition during a special session in November of 2023.

The Republican votes against the voucher plan mainly came from rural lawmakers, whose constituents rely more on public schools because there are fewer private schools available.

After the numerous failures to pass the legislation, Abbott vowed to back primary challenges to the GOP lawmakers who voted against it. Following the March primary, in which his candidates ended up defeating several Republican incumbents, Abbott asserted that he would have enough support among GOP lawmakers — 76 votes — to pass his plan.

However, the plan's success could hinge on the Nov. 5 election. If Democrats were to flip two competitive seats currently held by Republicans and hang on to a third, it may be enough to block the school choice plan again.

In District 70, which covers parts of southern Collin County, Democrat Mihaela Plesa has campaigned against Abbott's plan, prioritizing public education funding.

However, like other advocates, Republican challenger Steve Kinard believes the plan gives families with special needs children or seeking religious education the freedom to choose schools that align with their values.

Republican Morgan Meyer represents District 108, encompassing the Park Cities, Uptown, Downtown, Bluffview, Preston Hollow, Lakewood and Lake Highlands. His campaign website touts a commitment to fully funding public education, yet he also supports school vouchers. Meyer has received an endorsement from Abbott and voted against removing education savings accounts from the House education omnibus bill in November.

Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg, competing against Meyer, opposes school vouchers.

District 112, which includes parts of six different cities in northern and northeastern Dallas County, is represented by Republican Angie Chen Button, who has served eight terms as the only Asian American woman in the Legislature. She supports Abbott's plan, arguing it benefits students with special education needs and encourages public schools to improve through increased competition.

Her Democratic opponent, Averie Bishop, a public school graduate and former substitute teacher, is against school vouchers.