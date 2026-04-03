Dallas Council Member Chad West talks about the future of City Hall Dallas Council Member Chad West discusses the future of City Hall. As the finance committee chairman at the city council, the committee has been overseeing some of the cost estimates for city hall. He tells Jack Fink, "Six years ago, we started looking into the city's book of real estate and have been identifying the deferred maintenance problems in the city since day one. So it's been years that we have actually been talking about the real estate issues in the city and the fact that there's been decades of neglect on a lot of our properties."