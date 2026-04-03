Cooper Flagg drops 51 in Dallas, yet Magic extend Mavericks' American Airlines Center woes

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 28 points and the Orlando Magic beat Dallas 138-127 on Friday night, overcoming a 51-point performance from rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and handing the Mavericks their 14th straight home loss.

Desmond Bane added 27 points as the Magic stayed a half-game behind eighth-place Charlotte in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is locked into the play-in tournament with an outside chance at reaching the top six for an automatic playoff berth.

Coach Jason Kidd and Maji Marshall were ejected seconds apart early in the fourth quarter for the lottery-bound Mavericks, who are on their longest home losing streak since the American Airlines Center opened 25 years ago. Dallas dropped its first 19 home games of the 1993-94 season at Reunion Arena.

Flagg was involved in the sequence that led to Kidd's ejection, drawing a technical foul after arguing a non-call. Kidd stepped onto the court moments later, apparently protesting the same play.

The 19-year-old responded with 24 points in the fourth quarter, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 in a game.

Assistant coach Frank Vogel, filling in for Kidd, briefly sat Flagg late in the fourth when he had 45 points. After returning, Flagg hit a corner 3, then reached 50 with a bucket and a foul. He made the free throw and exited to a standing ovation.

Flagg finished 19 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 9 from deep, and made all seven free throws.

Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva scored 19 points each for Orlando, and Franz Wagner added 18.

Brandon Williams scored 23 for Dallas.

P.J. Washington Jr., the Mavericks' third-leading scorer, missed his third straight game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Magic: At New Orleans on Sunday.

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.