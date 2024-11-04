When do Texas polls open and close for Election Day 2024?

Texas candidates for U.S. Senate make final push ahead of Election Day

Texas voters are casting their ballots on Tuesday to choose a president, a senator, state representatives and more. Here's a look at when polls open and close on Election Day in Texas.

What time do Texas polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Texas are open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, except in El Paso.

El Paso County is located in the Mountain Time Zone. Their polls open at 7 a.m. MT, or 8 a.m. CT.

The Texas Secretary of State recommends the following for mail-in voters who plan on sending in their vote on Election Day:

"If you need help reading, marking, or mailing the actual ballot, ask a trusted relative or friend for help. It's not uncommon for someone from a political organization to offer to help with your ballot soon after you've received it. We recommend you decline this kind of help for several reasons. If you allow your ballot to be mailed by someone you don't know, it might not be mailed at all. If it's delivered to the elections office by a common or contract carrier from the address of a candidate or a campaign's headquarters, your ballot will be rejected."

"If someone helps you with your mail ballot, you must put your helper's name and address on the carrier envelope, which is the one used to return your ballot to the early voting clerk. Your helper must also sign the carrier envelope."

What time do Texas polls close on Election Day?

Polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 except in El Paso, when polls close at 7 p.m. MT, or 8 p.m. CT.

If a voter is in line before the polls close but doesn't cast their vote before the polling location closes, they are still entitled to cast their vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

If a voter is sending their ballot in by mail, it needs to be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

What time will Texas election results come in?

Even though polls close at 7 p.m., some voters are usually still in line to cast their ballots after that. This means there is no set time for election results to come in, but early voting results are typically released just after 7 p.m.

Since El Paso is an hour behind the rest of the state, major Texas races won't be called until those votes come in. That includes the race for senator and president.

According to Tarrant County, its elections results will come in no later than 1 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Dallas County said it releases early voting results at 7 p.m.