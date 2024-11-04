Where do you vote in Texas? See how to find your polling location for the 2024 election

Election Day is Nov. 5 and one of the first steps to voting is knowing where to vote in your county. Here's a look at how to find your polling location in Texas so you can cast your ballot in the 2024 election.

How do you find your Texas polling location?

To find your polling location in Texas, you can follow these steps:

Visit the Texas Secretary of State's website: Go to the official site, which provides information on voting and elections.

Use the Voter Lookup Tool: Locate the "Voter Information" section. Use the Voter Lookup Tool to check your registration status and find your polling location by entering your details.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling location and any other voting-related queries.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, typically includes your polling location.

Check this information close to the election date, as polling locations can change.

CBS News Texas has also compiled early voting locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the map below:

Can you vote at any Texas polling location?

In Texas, where you can vote depends on the county where you are registered. Generally, Texas uses a precinct-based voting system, meaning you must vote at your designated polling place on Election Day according to your voter registration precinct. Each voter is assigned a specific polling location based on their registered address.

However, 99 out of Texas' 254 counties are in the Countywide Polling Place Program, which means registered voters can cast their ballots in any polling location within their county. Most large counties, including Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin, have countywide voting. Denton County is the largest in the state that does not offer it.

For early voting, you can vote at any early voting location in your county, regardless of your assigned precinct. This provides more flexibility for voters who may not be able to make it to their polling place on Election Day.

What do you need to bring to vote in Texas?

To vote in Texas, you must present an acceptable form of photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas driver's license (including a temporary license)

Texas election identification certificate

Texas handgun license

Texas personal identification card

U.S. passport

U.S. military identification card

Any other form of ID issued by the U.S. government that has your photo (e.g., a school identification card)

The name on your identification must match the name under which you are registered to vote.

If you're voting during early voting or on Election Day, bring your ID, as it will be checked at the polling location.

If you do not have any of the accepted forms of photo ID, you may still be able to vote by presenting certain documents, such as:

Copy of a utility bill

Bank statement

Government document

Paycheck, or

Any other government document that shows your name and address

Additionally, you will need to sign a declaration stating that you are unable to obtain an acceptable photo ID. Then, election officials will determine if all requirements are satisfied.

If you have an acceptable form of ID but did not bring it with you, you can vote provisionally and will have six days to present an acceptable form of photo identification to the county voter registrar.