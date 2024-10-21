What's on the Texas ballot for the 2024 election? Here's what you're voting for today.

Election Day is today. Voters who are registered to vote in Texas can cast a ballot for president, senator and railroad commissioner this year. There are also 38 U.S. House seats and 150 state House seats to vote on in respective counties.

Here are some other key things to know before voting, including what a sample ballot looks like.

Who's on the Texas ballot for the 2024 election?

Various offices are up for election this year, from statewide to local. Here's who is on the ballot in statewide races in Texas.

U.S. president and vice president

Donald J. Trump and JD Vance, Republican candidates for president and vice president : Former President Donald Trump is running alongside Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Trump's campaign website lists 20 "core promises," including promises to "seal the border" and "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history."

: Former President Donald Trump is running alongside Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Trump's campaign website lists 20 "core promises," including promises to "seal the border" and "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history." Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, Democratic candidates for president and vice president : Vice President Kamala Harris is running alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after President Biden dropped out of the election. According to the campaign's website, Harris and Walz are fighting for "a new way forward for the middle class" and say their plan is to lower costs and "create an opportunity economy."

: Vice President Kamala Harris is running alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after President Biden dropped out of the election. According to the campaign's website, Harris and Walz are fighting for "a new way forward for the middle class" and say their plan is to lower costs and "create an opportunity economy." Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat, Libertarian candidates for president and vice president : Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are running on the Libertarian ticket. According to their campaign website, the duo is focused on progressive values and reforming the political landscape. Oliver, a former U.S. Senate candidate and LGBTQ advocate, emphasizes social justice, healthcare access and climate action. Mike ter Maat, a former police officer and current advocate for criminal justice reform, highlights public safety and community engagement.

: Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are running on the Libertarian ticket. According to their campaign website, the duo is focused on progressive values and reforming the political landscape. Oliver, a former U.S. Senate candidate and LGBTQ advocate, emphasizes social justice, healthcare access and climate action. Mike ter Maat, a former police officer and current advocate for criminal justice reform, highlights public safety and community engagement. Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware, Green Party candidates for president and vice president: Stein, who is now on her third run for president

U.S. senator

Ted Cruz, incumbent Republican candidate for U.S. Senate : Cruz

: Colin Allred, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate : A former NFL player from the Dallas area, Allred was first elected to the House in 2018 when Democrats retook the House. He was one of two Democrats who flipped U.S. House seats in Texas that year. Allred was one of 14 House Democrats in January who joined with Republicans in a resolution condemn President Biden over his "open borders policies." If he is elected

: A former NFL player from the Dallas area, Allred was first elected to the House in 2018 when Democrats retook the House. He was one of two Democrats who flipped U.S. House seats in Texas that year. Allred was one of 14 House Democrats in January who joined with Republicans in a resolution condemn President Biden over his "open borders policies." Ted Brown, Libertarian candidate for senator : Brown, an insurance adjuster, has served as chairman of the Libertarian Party of California and as a member of the Libertarian National Committee. He is currently chairman of the Libertarian Party of Travis County.

: Brown, an insurance adjuster, has served as chairman of the Libertarian Party of California and as a member of the Libertarian National Committee. He is currently chairman of the Libertarian Party of Travis County. Christi Craddick, incumbent Republican candidate for Texas railroad commissioner: Craddick currently serves as chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission and has been involved with the commission since 2012. She was previously an attorney, specializing in oil and gas, water, tax issues, electric deregulation and environmental policy.

Texas railroad commissioner



Katherine Culbert, Democratic candidate for Texas railroad commissioner : Culbert is a process safety engineer from Houston with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

: Culbert is a process safety engineer from Houston with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Hawk Dunlap, Libertarian candidate for Texas railroad commissioner : Dunlap has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has a track record in managing well integrity, critical interventions and emergency pressure control.

: Dunlap has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has a track record in managing well integrity, critical interventions and emergency pressure control. Eddie Espinoza, Green Party candidate for Texas railroad commissioner: Espinoza is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a teacher in Texas for 26 years. He says the Texas Railroad Commission can help Texas achieve affordable and sustainable energy independence by working towards 100% renewable energy and utility-scale batteries.

Texas sample ballot for the 2024 election

There are several seats and measures on the ballot this year. If you aren't sure what is on the ballot in your county or precinct, check out your county's elections website.

Below is a sample ballot in Texas for an unspecified county.