North Texas nonprofit works to improve voter turnout
To improve turnout, March to the Polls visits high schools in seven North Texas school districts every year to help with voter registration and education.
Is commercial air travel coming to McKinney? Voters are deciding on a multi-million dollar bond package that could find a large portion of the airport expansion.
Early voting for the May municipal elections in Dallas County got off to a rough start as dozens of voters reported being unable to cast ballots for mayor and city council in their own city.
Under SB 990, voters would instead be required to cast their ballots only in their precincts on Election Day.
From important dates, to import races, here's a look at what you need to know to help you prepare for casting your ballot.
Mayors in multiple North Texas cities are running unopposed or against minimal opposition in the upcoming municipal elections.
Texas schools could offer up to $25,000 stipends to teachers and staff who accept the dual role of being armed campus "sentinels" with specialized mental health training under a proposal that state lawmakers advanced Tuesday in response to the Uvalde classroom shooting.
President Joe Biden launched his 2024 re-election campaign Tuesday morning.
The president made it official in a video, saying as he did four years ago that, "We are in a battle for the soul of America." He also took "MAGA extremists" to task.
"After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said in a statement.
Carlson's final show with the network aired Friday.
Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes
The Oregon cornerback is poised to be the first North Texan this year to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell in the first round of the NFL draft.
The heart broken family of Carlos Aybar says he died protecting a co-worker on April 21.
The 1986 incident, which is considered the world's worst ever nuclear disaster, contaminated vast areas of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
Application to collect part of Meta's $725 million settlement is simple, requiring only a few minutes to fill out.
A North Texas family hired a caregiver for help around the house. Instead, they say, that decision has led to nearly a year of theft, torment, even threats.
Reports of skimming are once again on the rise in Texas, according to a new state agency.
When a Dallas student was shot last month in the parking lot of Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde immediately began thinking about extra security.
Thousands of Texas schools underwent a surprise intruder audit this year. These random checks are meant find security weak points on campuses.
Safety experts warn not enough policy progress has been made to prevent another ammonium nitrate disaster.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
The 150,000-square-foot building uses the latest technology to give a hands-on learning experience for both social work and nursing students.
A North Texas man is on a mission to inspire others to get active after a blocked artery almost killed him.
Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary order last week preserving access to the abortion pill mifepristone that was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
In the last year, we've heard a lot about artificial intelligence, or AI. Advancements in this field are progressing at a rapid pace, and this is especially true for the medical industry.
Limits on how late into a pregnancy the drug can be taken, who can prescribe it and how it can be dispensed were set to take effect Saturday at 1 a.m.
Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.
The CEO of Southwest Airlines is seeing his compensation nearly double after getting promoted to the top job, with the airline's directors looking past a meltdown over the Christmas holiday.
A majority of the nation's business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson both had a power-play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second game in a row and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 5.
Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas 7-6, the Reds' second big comeback in two days against the Rangers.
Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 to even their first-round NHL playoff series.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray returned to campus to be honored with a statue of his likeness in the Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium.
The departure of the top-rated star, whose final show was on Friday, raises questions about the future of Fox News.
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died.
The athlete and gold medalist tied the knot with football player Jonathan Owens.
Among the public figures to lose the platform's verification symbol are Beyonce, Pope Francis and Donald Trump.
Fans will need to register for the opportunity to get tickets to the secret show taking place here in North Texas.
Oregon cornerback and The Colony alum Christian Gonzales is poised to be the first North Texan this year to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the first round of the NFL draft.
There is a likely risk of severe weather today. Look out for damaging winds, large hail and powerful tornadoes.
The Tarrant Area Food Bank needs help. Dozens of shelves that were once stocked with food, now sit empty.
Remember an umbrella before you walk out of the door because strong storms are expected in North Texas Wednesday.
A Sansom Park police officer who was injured during an active shooter training last year is suing event organizers.
The care team on the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health hospitals dressed up these little snuggle bunnies to make the Easter holiday special.
Users sent in their own photos and video of the severe storms that rolled through on April 2.
The CMT Awards will be broadcasted live from the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, April 2, on CBS News Texas starting at 7 p.m. It will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus.
