A Dallas business was raided. Police say it was operating as a "sexual encounter center".

Two men are facing charges after the Dallas Police Department said the pair ran a "sexual encounter center" without a license.

The department said it raided a warehouse along Manana Drive near Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday, April 17. Detectives reportedly learned that patrons could pay a cover fee to enter the business and engage in sexual contact, a violation of the city's Sexually Oriented Business ordinance.

During the search, police said they detained 48 people. Officers also seized 227 grams of marijuana, 671 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and about 11,000 grams of THC hash oil. Detectives also recovered $11,000 in cash, electronic devices, and pleasure devices, along with a cargo van that is believed to have been used in the production of pornography.

Two suspects, identified as 53-year-old Israel Luna and 42-year-old Marc Tuton, were taken into custody. Police said the men promoted the event.

Luna is charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams, promotion of prostitution, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; and operating a sexually oriented business without a license. Tuton is charged with operating a sexually oriented business without a license.

Dallas Police said the other people detained in the search were released at the scene and not charged with any offense.