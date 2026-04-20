North Texas woman arrested for killing husband in 24-year-old cold case, Frisco police say

The Frisco Police Department said Monday that detectives solved a 24-year-old cold case murder and arrested the suspect.

Waxahachie resident Lisa Honrud, 55, was booked into jail on Monday morning. She is accused of murder in the 2002 death of Frank Weiss, a Plano resident who was Honrud's husband. Frisco PD said his body was found near Lake Lewisville within Frisco city limits.

In a news release, the department said "advancements in investigative techniques, modern technology, and new information from a key witness" gave them enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant. The announcement did not provide specifics about the evidence or what what ultimately led detectives to Honrud.

"We are thankful for our investigators who have put countless hours into this case, as well as the Waxahachie Police Department for their assistance with this arrest. For 24 years, the Weiss family has waited for answers. Today's arrest is an important step toward justice, and we will continue working until everyone involved is held accountable," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in the statement.