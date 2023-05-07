May 6 municipal election night results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Saturday was Election Day in Texas -- with multiple mayoral races, council races and bond elections on ballots across the state. Here's a look at the results from some of the biggest races in North Texas.

Mayoral races:



While mayors in North Texas' largest cities were on the ballot this Election Day, they weren't facing any major challengers.

When CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink spoke with Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson before the election, he told Jack there was "simply no drama" in these races. Wilson said one reason for that is that these are all nonpartisan races, so there's no Democratic or Republican messaging driving people to the polls. Another factor, he said, is residents seem content with incumbents and how cities are being run.

Dallas Mayor

32 / 366 (8.74%) Voting Centers Reporting

Eric Johnson (incumbent) ✅

93%

Write-In

6%

Vote Total: 36,696

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

Fort Worth Mayor

127 / 169 (75% reporting) Voting Centers Reporting

Mattie Parker (incumbent) ✅

70%

Alyson Kennedy

5%

Jennifer Castillo

11%

Adrian Devine Smith

4%

Kenneth Bowens Jr.

8%

Vote Total: 35,788

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

Arlington Mayor

127 / 169 (75% reporting) Voting Centers Reporting

Amy Cearnal

47%

Jim Ross (incumbent)

52%

Vote Total: 16,514

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

Frisco Mayor

Jonathan David Spencer

2%

Mark Piland

42%

Jeff Cheney (incumbent) ✅

54%

Vote Total: 17,303

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

New council districts in Fort Worth:



Voters in Fort Worth got the opportunity to choose representatives for two newly created City Council Districts -- Districts 10 and 11. Voters approved increasing the number of City Council seats from nine to 11 in 2016 following the completion of the 2020 Census.

Fort Worth City Council, District 10 (newly created council district)

127 / 169 (75% reporting) Voting Centers Reporting

Brandon Jones

30%

Alan Blaylock

69%

Vote Total: 3,450

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

Fort Worth City Council, District 11 (newly created council district)

127 / 169 (75% reporting) Voting Centers Reporting

Rick Herring

34%

Tara Maldonado-Wilson

17%

Ricardo Avitia

5%

Jeanette Martine

36%

Christopher Johnson

6%

Vote Total: 2,787

Last Updated: 5/6/2023 10:00 PM

Denton recall election:

In Denton, one city council member was on the ballot twice. Jesse Davis was both up for reelection and the subject of a recall effort.

Prop A asked voters if they were either for or against recalling District 3 Councilman Jesse Davis. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports this stems from Davis declining to vote for a proposal decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession cases and against a resolution recommending the city not use funds to investigate violations of Texas' abortion law.

Davis was not successful in his bid for reelection.

City of Denton - Prop A

236 / 236 (100% reporting) Precincts Reporting

Yes

51%

No

48%

Vote Total: 2,930

McKinney airport expansion:

In McKinney, voters weighed in on a $200 million proposal that would have paid for most of an expansion to McKinney Airport.

City of McKinney Prop A - $200 million for airport improvements

60/62 (96% reporting) Voting Centers Reporting

Yes

41%

No ✅

58%

Vote Total: 21,238

For Full election results check your county website:

Collin county

https://www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_results/Pages/default.aspx

Dallas County

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/election-results-and-maps/election-results/

Denton county

https://www.votedenton.gov/election-results-and-maps/election-results/#PastElections

Tarrant County

https://www.tarrantcountytx.gov/en.html

Ellis County

https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections