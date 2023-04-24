What you need to know about the May municipal elections in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - On May 6, North Texans will head to the polls to vote in municipal elections. If you didn't cast an early ballot, Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Here's a look at what you need to know before you go.
Key elections we'll be watching
Mayoral races
The mayors North Texas' largest cities are on the ballot this Election Day. But they're not facing any major challengers and will likely win reelection.
Both Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker face minor challenges. Parker has four opponents and Johnson has one -- a write-in candidate.
And it's a similar situation in three other North Texas cities. Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer is running unopposed while Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney face challengers.
According to Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson, there's "simply no drama" in these races. Wilson said one reason for that is that these are all nonpartisan races, so there's no Democratic or Republican messaging driving people to the polls. Another factor, he said, is residents seem content with incumbents and how cities are being run.
"There has not been this groundswell of anger and discontent with the existing government that we've seen in some places," Wilson said.
New districts in Fort Worth
In Fort Worth, voters will be choosing representatives for two newly created City Council Districts -- Districts 10 and 11. This comes after voters approved increasing the number of City Council seats from nine to 11 in 2016 following the completion of the 2020 Census.
Denton recall election
In Denton, a City Councilmember who is up for reelection, is also the subject of a recall effort. Prop A asks voters if they are either for or against recalling District 3 Councilman Jesse Davis. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports this stems from Davis declining to vote for a proposal decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession cases and against a resolution recommending the city not use funds to investigate violations of Texas' abortion law.
If Davis wins reelection in May, the recall wouldn't take effect.
This recall effort comes after another Denton City Councilmember was recalled in November.
Potential expansion at McKinney National Airport
In McKinney, a bond election will let voters vote on a $200 million proposal that would pay for most of an expansion to McKinney National Airport.
The expansion would include four new gates, a new taxiway and parking. Meaning, major airlines could fly into the airport.
What you need to vote
Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph
- United States Passport
If you do not have one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can still cast a ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. For more information on that or on elections in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
The races by county
Dallas County
In the City of Dallas, voters will be choosing who will represent them in City Hall. Of Dallas' 14 district seats, 13 are contested, incumbents are running in 11 and two districts will definitely be getting new representation.
Mayor Eric Johnson is also running and faces one challenger.
District 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is running unopposed. Here's a look at the contested ballots:
Dallas Mayor
- Eric Johnson (incumbent)
- Kendal Richardson
Dallas City Council, Place 1
- Mariana Griggs
- Albert Mata
- Chad West (incumbent)
Dallas City Council, Place 2
- Sukhbir Kaur
- Jesse Moreno (incumbent)
Dallas City Council, Place 3
- John Sims
- Joe Tave
- Zarin Gracey
- August Doyle
- Denise Benavides
Dallas City Council, Place 4
- Carolyn King Arnold (incumbent)
- Jamie Smith
Dallas City Council, Place 5
- Terry Perkins
- Jaime Resendez (incumbent)
- Yolanda Faye Williams
Dallas City Council, Place 6
- Tony Carrillo
- Omar Narvaez (incumbent)
- Sidney Robles Martinez
- Monica Alonzo
Dallas City Council, Place 7
- Tracy Hill
- Adam Bazaldua (incumbent)
- Marvin Crenshaw
- Okema Thomas
Dallas City Council, Place 8
- Subrina Brenham
- Davante Peters
- Tennell Atkins (incumbent)
Dallas City Council, Place 9
- Kendra Madison
- Paula Blackmon (incumbent)
Dallas City Council, Place 10
- Kathy Stewart
- Brian Hasenbauer
- Sirrano Baldeo
- Chris Carter
Dallas City Council, Place 11
- Jaynie Schultz (incumbent)
- Canace Evans
Dallas City Council, Place 13
- Gay Donnell Willis (incumbent)
- Priscilla Shacklett
Dallas City Council, Place 14
- Joseph Miller
- Amanda Schulz
- Paul Ridley (incumbent)
In the City of Carrollton, residents will have a mayoral race on the ballot. Incumbent Steve Babick is facing challenges from Young Sung and Adam Polter.
In Irving, Mayor Rick Stopfer is running unopposed.
Here's a look at the bond proposals being voted on in Dallas County:
City of Richardson
- Prop A - $46 million for city hall replacement
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Prop A - $716.44 million for school facilities
Coppell ISD
- Prop A - $269.584 million for school facilities
- Prop B - $39.472 million for technology
- Prop C - $2,931 million for high school stadium improvements
- Prop D - $9.524 million for school recreational facilities
Garland ISD
- Prop A - $1,1 billion for school facilities and safety
- Prop B - $135.91 million for activity centers
- Prop C - $40.605 million for technology
Tarrant County
City of Fort Worth residents will be voting for mayor and city council representatives. Three districts have incumbents running unopposed: Carlos Flores in District 2, Michael Crain in District 3 and Chris Nettles in District 8. And two of the races are for newly-created districts.
Fort Worth Mayor
- Mattie Parker (incumbent)
- Alyson Kennedy
- Jennifer Castillo
- Adrian Devine Smith
- Kenneth Bowens, Jr.
Fort Worth City Council, District 4
- Teresa Ramirez
- Charlie Lauersdorf
Fort Worth City Council, District 5
- Gyna Bivens (incumbent)
- Bob Willoughby
- McKinley Jackson
Fort Worth City Council, District 6
- Tonya Carter
- Italia De La Cruz
- Jared Williams (incumbent)
Fort Worth City Council, District 7
- Caleb Backholm
- Jason Ellis
- Macy Hill
Fort Worth City Council, District 9
- Chris Reed
- Elizabeth Beck (incumbent)
- Pamela Boggess
- Jason Pena
Fort Worth City Council, District 10 (new council district)
- Brandon Jones
- Alan Blaylock
Fort Worth City Council, District 11 (new council district)
- Rick Herring
- Tara Maldonado-Wilson
- Ricardo Avitia
- Jeanette Martinez
- Christopher Johnson
In Arlington, voters will elect a mayor and four council seats are up for grabs. One of those seats, District 5, is uncontested and incumbent Rebecca Boxall is running for reelection. Arlington residents will also have the chance to vote for or against five propositions related to a $278 million bond program that would allocate money to street improvements, parks, public safety, city buildings and libraries.
Arlington Mayor
- Amy Cearnal
- Jim Ross (incumbent)
Arlington City Council, District 3
- Nikkie Hunter (incumbent)
- Marvin Sutton
Arlington City Council, District 4
- Chris Dobson
- Andrew Piel (incumbent)
Arlington City Council, District 8
- David Mosby
- Barbara Odom-Wesley (incumbent)
City of Arlington
- Prop A - $219,460,000 for street improvements
- Prob B - $24,645,000 for parks and recreation
- Prop C - $30,080,000 for public safety facilities
- Prop D - $3,000,000 for city building improvements
- Prop E - $1,100,000 for libraries
Here's a look at some of the other elections happening in Tarrant County.
City of Saginaw
- Prop A - $37.55 million for street improvements
Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 2
- Patricia Carlson
- Tobi Jackson (incumbent)
Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 3
- Mar'Tayshia James
- Valeria Nevarez
- Quinton Phillips (incumbent)
Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 5
- Carin Evans (incumbent)
- Kevin Lynch
- Josh Yoder
Aledo ISD
- Prop A - $123.8 million for school facilities
Kennedale ISD
- Prop A - $97.93 million for campus improvements and security
- Prop B - $345,000 for performing arts center improvements
- Prop C - $3.15 million for outdoor athletic facility upgrades
- Prop D - $330,000 for technology upgrades
- Prop E - $4.395 million for recreational facilities and outdoor education
Northwest ISD
- Prop A - $1,672,193,000 for schools and capital improvements
- Prop B - $301,555,000 for stadium and field renovations
- Prop C - $21,752,000 for technology devices
Denton County
On the ballot in Denton County: school district bond elections, a mayoral race in Corinth and an effort to recall a Denton City Councilman will be put before voters.
Denton ISD
- Prop A - $1.299 million for school facilities
- Prop B - $119.153 million for technology
- Prop C - $5.273 million for stadium improvements
Sidell ISD
- Prop A - $25.9 million for school facilities
City of Corinth Mayor
- Bill Heidemann
- Lindsey Rayl
City of Denton
- Prop A - Recall City Councilman Jesse Davis
Town of Flower Mound
- Prop A - $7.5 million for parks and recreation facilities
Town of Northlake
- Sports Venue Project
Collin County
In Collin County, there's a mayoral race and bond election in Frisco, an effort to expand McKinney National Airport for commercial flights and propositions in Parker and Princeton ISD
Frisco Mayor
- Jeff Cheney (incumbent)
- Mark Piland
- Jonathan Spencer
City of Frisco
- Prop A - $131.4 million for public safety
- Prop B - $240 million for street and road improvements
- Prop C - $39 million for parks operation center and building maintenance
- Prop D - $43 million for parks, trails and recreation facilities
- Prop E - $20 million for downtown parking garage
City of McKinney
- Prop A - $200 million for airport improvements
City of Parker
- Prop A - $8.63 million for a new municipal facility
- Prop B - 3-year term limits for mayor and council
Princeton ISD
- Prop A - $797 million for school facilities
Ellis County
Voters in Ellis County will weigh in on school district propositions.
Maypearl ISD
- Prop A - $35 million for school facilities
Midlothian ISD
- Prop A - $356 million for school buildings
- Prop B - $48.664 million for storm shelters
- Prop C - $11.274 million for athletic facility renovations
Red Oak ISD
- Prop A - $97.5 million for a new middle school
Waxahachie ISD
- Prop A - $192.284 million for 6 school buildings
- Prop B - $322.072 million for a new high school
- Prop C - $60.689 million for school facilities
- Prop D - $19.95 million for athletic improvements
Election night coverage
