What you need to know about the May municipal elections in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - On May 6, North Texans will head to the polls to vote in municipal elections. If you didn't cast an early ballot, Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Here's a look at what you need to know before you go.

Key elections we'll be watching



Mayoral races

The mayors North Texas' largest cities are on the ballot this Election Day. But they're not facing any major challengers and will likely win reelection.

Both Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker face minor challenges. Parker has four opponents and Johnson has one -- a write-in candidate.

And it's a similar situation in three other North Texas cities. Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer is running unopposed while Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney face challengers.

According to Southern Methodist University political science professor Matthew Wilson, there's "simply no drama" in these races. Wilson said one reason for that is that these are all nonpartisan races, so there's no Democratic or Republican messaging driving people to the polls. Another factor, he said, is residents seem content with incumbents and how cities are being run.

"There has not been this groundswell of anger and discontent with the existing government that we've seen in some places," Wilson said.

New districts in Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, voters will be choosing representatives for two newly created City Council Districts -- Districts 10 and 11. This comes after voters approved increasing the number of City Council seats from nine to 11 in 2016 following the completion of the 2020 Census.

Denton recall election

In Denton, a City Councilmember who is up for reelection, is also the subject of a recall effort. Prop A asks voters if they are either for or against recalling District 3 Councilman Jesse Davis. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports this stems from Davis declining to vote for a proposal decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession cases and against a resolution recommending the city not use funds to investigate violations of Texas' abortion law.

If Davis wins reelection in May, the recall wouldn't take effect.

This recall effort comes after another Denton City Councilmember was recalled in November.

Potential expansion at McKinney National Airport

In McKinney, a bond election will let voters vote on a $200 million proposal that would pay for most of an expansion to McKinney National Airport.

The expansion would include four new gates, a new taxiway and parking. Meaning, major airlines could fly into the airport.

What you need to vote

Voting in Texas requires photo ID. Here are the seven acceptable forms:

- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph

- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph

- United States Passport

If you do not have one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, you can still cast a ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. For more information on that or on elections in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.

The races by county



Dallas County

In the City of Dallas, voters will be choosing who will represent them in City Hall. Of Dallas' 14 district seats, 13 are contested, incumbents are running in 11 and two districts will definitely be getting new representation.

Mayor Eric Johnson is also running and faces one challenger.

District 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is running unopposed. Here's a look at the contested ballots:

Dallas Mayor

Eric Johnson (incumbent)

Kendal Richardson

Dallas City Council, Place 1

Mariana Griggs

Albert Mata

Chad West (incumbent)

Dallas City Council, Place 2

Sukhbir Kaur

Jesse Moreno (incumbent)

Dallas City Council, Place 3

John Sims

Joe Tave

Zarin Gracey

August Doyle

Denise Benavides

Dallas City Council, Place 4

Carolyn King Arnold (incumbent)

Jamie Smith

Dallas City Council, Place 5

Terry Perkins

Jaime Resendez (incumbent)

Yolanda Faye Williams

Dallas City Council, Place 6

Tony Carrillo

Omar Narvaez (incumbent)

Sidney Robles Martinez

Monica Alonzo

Dallas City Council, Place 7

Tracy Hill

Adam Bazaldua (incumbent)

Marvin Crenshaw

Okema Thomas

Dallas City Council, Place 8

Subrina Brenham

Davante Peters

Tennell Atkins (incumbent)

Dallas City Council, Place 9

Kendra Madison

Paula Blackmon (incumbent)

Dallas City Council, Place 10

Kathy Stewart

Brian Hasenbauer

Sirrano Baldeo

Chris Carter

Dallas City Council, Place 11

Jaynie Schultz (incumbent)

Canace Evans

Dallas City Council, Place 13

Gay Donnell Willis (incumbent)

Priscilla Shacklett

Dallas City Council, Place 14

Joseph Miller

Amanda Schulz

Paul Ridley (incumbent)

In the City of Carrollton, residents will have a mayoral race on the ballot. Incumbent Steve Babick is facing challenges from Young Sung and Adam Polter.

In Irving, Mayor Rick Stopfer is running unopposed.

Here's a look at the bond proposals being voted on in Dallas County:

City of Richardson

Prop A - $46 million for city hall replacement

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Prop A - $716.44 million for school facilities

Coppell ISD

Prop A - $269.584 million for school facilities

Prop B - $39.472 million for technology

Prop C - $2,931 million for high school stadium improvements

Prop D - $9.524 million for school recreational facilities

Garland ISD

Prop A - $1,1 billion for school facilities and safety

Prop B - $135.91 million for activity centers

Prop C - $40.605 million for technology

Tarrant County

City of Fort Worth residents will be voting for mayor and city council representatives. Three districts have incumbents running unopposed: Carlos Flores in District 2, Michael Crain in District 3 and Chris Nettles in District 8. And two of the races are for newly-created districts.

Fort Worth Mayor

Mattie Parker (incumbent)

Alyson Kennedy

Jennifer Castillo

Adrian Devine Smith

Kenneth Bowens, Jr.

Fort Worth City Council, District 4

Teresa Ramirez

Charlie Lauersdorf

Fort Worth City Council, District 5

Gyna Bivens (incumbent)

Bob Willoughby

McKinley Jackson

Fort Worth City Council, District 6

Tonya Carter

Italia De La Cruz

Jared Williams (incumbent)

Fort Worth City Council, District 7

Caleb Backholm

Jason Ellis

Macy Hill

Fort Worth City Council, District 9

Chris Reed

Elizabeth Beck (incumbent)

Pamela Boggess

Jason Pena

Fort Worth City Council, District 10 (new council district)

Brandon Jones

Alan Blaylock

Fort Worth City Council, District 11 (new council district)

Rick Herring

Tara Maldonado-Wilson

Ricardo Avitia

Jeanette Martinez

Christopher Johnson

In Arlington, voters will elect a mayor and four council seats are up for grabs. One of those seats, District 5, is uncontested and incumbent Rebecca Boxall is running for reelection. Arlington residents will also have the chance to vote for or against five propositions related to a $278 million bond program that would allocate money to street improvements, parks, public safety, city buildings and libraries.

Arlington Mayor

Amy Cearnal

Jim Ross (incumbent)

Arlington City Council, District 3

Nikkie Hunter (incumbent)

Marvin Sutton

Arlington City Council, District 4

Chris Dobson

Andrew Piel (incumbent)

Arlington City Council, District 8

David Mosby

Barbara Odom-Wesley (incumbent)

City of Arlington

Here's a look at some of the other elections happening in Tarrant County.

City of Saginaw

Prop A - $37.55 million for street improvements

Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 2

Patricia Carlson

Tobi Jackson (incumbent)

Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 3

Mar'Tayshia James



Valeria Nevarez

Quinton Phillips (incumbent)

Fort Worth ISD School Board Trustee, District 5

Carin Evans (incumbent)



Kevin Lynch



Josh Yoder



Aledo ISD

Prop A - $123.8 million for school facilities

Kennedale ISD

Prop A - $97.93 million for campus improvements and security

Prop B - $345,000 for performing arts center improvements

Prop C - $3.15 million for outdoor athletic facility upgrades

Prop D - $330,000 for technology upgrades

Prop E - $4.395 million for recreational facilities and outdoor education

Northwest ISD

Prop A - $1,672,193,000 for schools and capital improvements

Prop B - $301,555,000 for stadium and field renovations

Prop C - $21,752,000 for technology devices

Denton County

On the ballot in Denton County: school district bond elections, a mayoral race in Corinth and an effort to recall a Denton City Councilman will be put before voters.

Denton ISD

Prop A - $1.299 million for school facilities

Prop B - $119.153 million for technology

Prop C - $5.273 million for stadium improvements

Sidell ISD

Prop A - $25.9 million for school facilities

City of Corinth Mayor

Bill Heidemann



Lindsey Rayl



City of Denton

Prop A - Recall City Councilman Jesse Davis

Town of Flower Mound

Prop A - $7.5 million for parks and recreation facilities

Town of Northlake

Sports Venue Project



Collin County

In Collin County, there's a mayoral race and bond election in Frisco, an effort to expand McKinney National Airport for commercial flights and propositions in Parker and Princeton ISD

Frisco Mayor

Jeff Cheney (incumbent)

Mark Piland

Jonathan Spencer

City of Frisco

Prop A - $131.4 million for public safety

Prop B - $240 million for street and road improvements



Prop C - $39 million for parks operation center and building maintenance

Prop D - $43 million for parks, trails and recreation facilities

Prop E - $20 million for downtown parking garage

City of McKinney

Prop A - $200 million for airport improvements

City of Parker

Prop A - $8.63 million for a new municipal facility

Prop B - 3-year term limits for mayor and council

Princeton ISD

Prop A - $797 million for school facilities

Ellis County

Voters in Ellis County will weigh in on school district propositions.

Maypearl ISD

Prop A - $35 million for school facilities

Midlothian ISD

Prop A - $356 million for school buildings

Prop B - $48.664 million for storm shelters

Prop C - $11.274 million for athletic facility renovations

Red Oak ISD

Prop A - $97.5 million for a new middle school

Waxahachie ISD

Prop A - $192.284 million for 6 school buildings

Prop B - $322.072 million for a new high school

Prop C - $60.689 million for school facilities

Prop D - $19.95 million for athletic improvements

