A breakdown of Proposition 4 before you head to the polls
Proposition 4 on your ballot will tackle property tax relief.
Proposition 4 on your ballot will tackle property tax relief.
The department found that the websites are not accessible to those who are blind or have low vision, or who cannot grasp a mouse, and use screen readers or other assistive technology.
There are dozens of municipal races and school bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot, along with 14 proposed changes to the state constitution.
One of Governor Greg Abbott's top legislative priorities during the third special session may not cross the political finish line.
It is all part of the Nov. 7 election, and Monday marked the first day of early voting.
There are 14 state constitutional amendments on the ballot, including a change to the Texas constitution that could lower your property tax bill.
Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 23 and goes through Nov. 3.
Jack Fink covers the biggest political stories of the week in the latest episode of Eye on Politics.
The main topic of debate in this special session will be a bill that would allow taxpayer-funded education savings accounts to be used for some students to attend private or religious schools.
This week, a federal judge in Houston blocked a new state law that cracks down on sexually oriented performances, including some drag shows.
Democrat John Creuzot has been reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time.
Dan Patrick defeated Mike Collier in the race for Texas lieutenant governor.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins defeated Republican Lauren Davis Tuesday night in the race for Dallas County judge.
Republican Tim O'Hare said his challenger, Deborah Peoples conceded the election for Tarrant County judge.
Ken Paxton has won reelection against Democrat Rochelle Garza in the race for Texas attorney general.
Abbott had 54.6% of the vote, while Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke had 44.2% of the vote.
The Associated Press has called several election results for Texas politicians at the U.S. House.
With polls now officially closed in Texas, CBS 11 is breaking down the results for you.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state.
There's plenty of reasons why college students may not vote. At SMU, location isn't one of them – there's a polling location right in the center of campus.
Plano ISD sent an email to parents, letting them know that off-duty police officers would patrol campus polling sites Tuesday, as would district security personnel.
Fears of voter intimidation and violence have never surrounded an Election Day more than the one coming Tuesday.
Prop A is on the ballot in Dallas, but what does it mean?
Need a voting check list? CBS 11 has you covered!
Proposition 4 on your ballot will tackle property tax relief.
More Americans feel the Republican Party is going too far to restrict abortion access than feel the Democratic party is going too far to allow it.
The governor expanded the agenda to include billions of dollars from the budget surplus to go toward school safety, teacher pay raises and special education. Also, phasing out the STAAR test.
Former President Donald Trump clashed with the judge who could determine the fate of his business empire while defending the financial records at the heart of the case.
"We believe that there are still a number of Americans inside Gaza," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Sunday.
Biden trails Trump in potential rematch in polling a year out from 2024 presidential election.
Jack Fink covers the biggest political stories of the week in the latest episode of Eye on Politics.
The Supreme Court said it will consider a challenge to a Trump-era regulation that bans bump stocks, which modify semi-automatic rifles to increase their rate of fire.
The measure is expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate.
The defense asked the jury to consider a guilty verdict to a lesser offense for Hernandez.
Dallas police officer Aleia Burley was arrested on a child endangerment charge out of Carrollton, according to law enforcement officials.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 32, traveled to Washington, D.C. with his friend and co-defendant Alex Kirk Harkider based on their belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
There are dozens of municipal races and school bond proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot, along with 14 proposed changes to the state constitution.
Noah Robert Calderon was obsessed with high-profile mass shootings, particularly the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School.
A North Texas man became his own detective, embarking on a risky journey to find his stolen Chevy Camaro.
The website for Legacy Cremation Services looked local, and with prices as low as $695, it seemed like the most affordable option for 23-year-old Sierra Simmons.
The hacker organization, Play, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
While it takes just minutes to steal a car, many victims say DPD's response is painfully slow.
According to a recent government report, an estimated 200,000 firearms are smuggled into Mexico each year. Of those recovered and traced, nearly half come from Texas.
Proposition 4 on your ballot will tackle property tax relief.
More Americans feel the Republican Party is going too far to restrict abortion access than feel the Democratic party is going too far to allow it.
The governor expanded the agenda to include billions of dollars from the budget surplus to go toward school safety, teacher pay raises and special education. Also, phasing out the STAAR test.
Former President Donald Trump clashed with the judge who could determine the fate of his business empire while defending the financial records at the heart of the case.
"We believe that there are still a number of Americans inside Gaza," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Sunday.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
PRIME faces scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
Three different dog food brands have been recalled in recent week because of bacteria that can sicken pets and humans who handle the food.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Daylight saving time ends this weekend and clocks will be going back one hour. In each of the time zones where daylight saving is observed, the time changes at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 5.
FDA urged recall of eye drops exposed to insanitary conditions at factory, but products listed may still be available for sale and pose risk of infection, agency says.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning about using probiotic products for preterm infants due to potentially fatal health risks.
The federal government may be preparing to penalize Southwest Airlines for thousands of flight cancellations that affected more than 2 million travelers last December.
American Airlines is reporting a $545 million loss for the third quarter due to higher labor costs.
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries.
The changes begin next month.
A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified social media posts that made false claims about him is suing the billionaire.
Boston rookies John Beecher and Mason Lohrei scored their first career NHL goals less than four minutes apart in the first period as the Bruins won 3-2 at the Dallas Stars.
Luka Doncic returned from a brief absence after bumping his head to score 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 117-102 win over the Orlando Magic.
Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne says all seven of his city's hotels are booked for the sport's showcase event with competitors from 49 states.
Luka Doncic scored 23 points after a rare scoreless first quarter and the Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their first loss with a 124-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager held a special autograph signing event at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Mesquite.
The tale of a runaway slave from Texas who became a deputy U.S. marshal is finally being told in a new Paramount+ series, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Star David Oyelowo and biographer Art Burton talk about bringing the largely forgotten story of Reeves to light.
The ceremony's strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.
Stephen Colbert announced that Taylor Tomlinson will be the host of new late-night show "After Midnight."
"Now and Then" combines old recordings by John Lennon and George Harrison with new sounds from the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Tyler Christopher, who received a Daytime Emmy for his work on "General Hospital," died on Tuesday morning, his representative confirmed to CBS News.
A bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private companies businesses is now headed to the governor's desk for his signature. One security bill has passed as well.
Nestor Hernandez is accused of killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center healthcare workers.
North Texas can expect some rain in the forecast later this week.
If you haven't made it out to the polls yet, there's still time.
Opening statements are underway in the murder trial of Nestor Hernandez. He's accused of killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center healthcare workers on October 22, 2022.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health won't be able to go home for this year's Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't join in the festivities.